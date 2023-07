NAP

Hamilton - 14:47 - Back Calypso

Calypso shaped well behind some now-useful rivals last season and he has caught the eye in a couple of handicaps so far this year, too, well supported after a gelding operation at Newcastle in April and unsuited by how the race developed at Haydock last month when sporting a first-time tongue tie.

He also wasn't best served by a drop to seven furlongs in a steadily-run race, doing all of his best work at the finish and leaving the impression he has an even bigger performance in his locker under the right conditions. The return to a mile is a big plus for him and he remains an unexposed, progressive horse to be positive about from this sort of mark.

NEXT BEST

Hamilton - 15:47 - Back Beraz

Beraz had some fairly useful form on the Flat in France but saw the track just twice over hurdles in a 12-month spell with Dan Skelton. Clearly, he has had problems and seemingly isn't the easiest to train, but he shaped well on his debut for this yard when runner-up at this track last time, showing the benefit of another breathing operation. The form of that race has worked out well and Beraz is a horse to be positive about from this mark for an in-form yard with this step up in trip sure to suit.