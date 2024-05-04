Hamilton Racing Tips: Arkenstaar to enhance course record

A Hamilton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Hamilton Nap - 16:23 - Back Arkenstaar

No. 8 (6) Arkenstaar SBK 7/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 66

Arkenstaar ran respectably when third on his reappearance at Pontefract a couple of weeks ago, leaving the impression that he may have just needed the run, and he's entitled to be sharper with that outing under his belt.

He enjoyed a productive campaign last season and it's worth noting that all three of his victories were achieved at Hamilton, so he's clearly effective on this undulating track.

One of his victories last season was achieved off this mark, so he's potentially leniently treated, and his trainer Michael Dods has had a couple of recent winners to snap a frustrating run.

Hamilton Next Best - 15:50 - Back Where's Jeff

No. 1 (4) Where's Jeff SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 73

Where's Jeff goes especially well at Hamilton and has four wins at this venue, including in this race 12 months ago.

He arrived here in good form last year after finishing runner-up at Beverley on his return and he advertised his wellbeing when going one better in the same event recently.

Where's Jeff is now a nine-year-old but at Beverley he produced a display that was at least as good as anything he's achieved over the past couple of years and he should go well after edging up only 1 lb.