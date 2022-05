NAP: Aasser can progress again

Aasser - 17:48 Hamilton

Aasser finished runner-up on his first two starts over seven furlongs, but he hasn't looked back since moving back in trip, landing good support when opening his account at Wolverhampton in December, and taking a big step forward when following up on handicap debut at Lingfield on his return last month. He has to prove himself as effective on turf now, but nothing in his pedigree suggests he shouldn't take to grass, and he looks well handicapped following a 5 lb rise given the runner-up at Lingfield has since bolted up.

No. 4 (15) Aasser (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85



NEXT BEST: Improving Life On The Rocks has solid claims

Life On The Rocks - 18:45 Hamilton

Life On The Rocks ran some solid races in defeat last season, but looked an improved model when opening his account on return at Ayr last month, and he looks a horse to keep on the right side at present. He seemed to be well suited by a return to a sound surface on that occasion, and he came from much further back than the runner-up, showing a willing attitude as he stayed on strongly to lead inside the final furlong. The step up in trip should suit now and first-time cheekpieces may eke out more, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 13 (9) Life On The Rocks (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 77

EACH WAY: King Triton can take a step forward

King Triton - 16:48 Hamilton

King Triton was picked up for 100,000 guineas after winning his final start for Roger Varian in the middle of last season and he hit the frame in a couple of useful handicaps for these connections after. He was easy to back on his return at Ripon last month, but he shaped very well, not given a hard time and finding only two race-fit rivals too strong. Like many from this yard this season, he left the firm impression that he would come on for that outing, and much better is expected now.