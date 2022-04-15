Greenham Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Greenham Stakes

15:00 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Angel Bleu (Ralph Beckett/ Frankie Dettori)

Likeable type who still looked green when winning the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. Took his form to another level when bagging a couple of Group 1s in France in the autumn and holds obvious claims.

No. 1 (4) Angel Bleu (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

2. Flaming Rib (Hugo Palmer/ James Doyle)

Smart front runner who didn't need to be at his best when completing the four-timer in a listed race at Doncaster in October for Tom Dascombe. Shapes as though he'll stay this far and hood applied on his first start for Hugo Palmer, who has taken over at Manor House Stables.

3. Gubbass (Richard Hannon/ Ryan Moore)

Won his first two starts, including the 22-runner Super Sprint here in July. Good efforts to finish third in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and fifth in the Prix Morny at Deauville but disappointed in the Mill Reef on his final start. Doesn't have the same scope as some of these.

4. Lusail (Richard Hannon/ Pat Dobbs)

Dual Group 2 winner over six furlongs as a two-year-old, namely the July Stakes at Newmarket and the Gimcrack at York. Had excuses in a Group 2 at Doncaster on his final start and has won over this seven-furlong trip.

5. Perfect Power (Richard Fahey/ Christophe Soumillon)

Denied a run on more than one occasion in the Richmond but showed what he can do when taking the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville. Backed that up when following up in the Middle Park at Newmarket on his final start. May well prove to be a sprinter, though he's bred to stay.

No. 5 (6) Perfect Power (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

6. The Wizard of Eye (Stan Moore/ John Egan)

Useful colt who won over six furlongs here in July. Has acquitted himself well in Group company since and had excuses in Saudi Arabia on his return. Has a fair bit to find with the principals, however.