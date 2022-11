Greatwood Hurdle

14:55 Cheltenham, Sunday

Live on ITV4

1. I Like To Move It (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Dual bumper winner who developed into a smart novice hurdler last season, with his wins including a Grade 2 over this course and distance. Showed he can mix it in competitive handicaps when a close second in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, and although he was well held in the County here on his final start he is capable of bouncing back.

2. Cormier (Brian Ellison/ Ben Bromley (7))

Tough, dependable sort who won a couple of times last season, including on the New Course at Cheltenham. Arrives fit from the Flat but a career best is required to overcome his current mark.

3. N'Golo (Patrick Neville/ Gavin Sheehan)

Saw off Severance by six and a half lengths when producing a career best to win the Swinton at Haydock in May, but an 8 lb rise demands more of him again on this return to action.

4. A Different Kind (Donald McCain/ Brian Hughes)

Showed useful form in novice hurdles last season and made an encouraging handicap debut when a short-head second over two and a half miles at Aintree on his reappearance three weeks ago. He's fine at this shorter trip and is one to consider.

5. Harbour Lake (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Very promising sort who has won all four completed starts over hurdles, overcoming unfavourable circumstances (short of room and conceded first run) when getting up towards the finish in a Market Rasen handicap on his reappearance last month. There's more to come and he's a player for a yard with a good record in this.

6. Sonigino (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Failed to win for this yard last season after joining from France but he has looked a different proposition since returning from wind surgery, winning a pair of two-mile Chepstow handicaps last month. Has more on his plate after going up 10 lb for his latest win, but he's in top hands and it's dangerous to rule out further progress.

7. Nina The Terrier (Alan King/ Tom Bellamy)

Completed a hat-trick over hurdles in novice company last season and has largely performed with credit in defeat since, including when a good second to the reopposing Sonigino on her seasonal reappearance at Chepstow last month. Was in the process of posting another creditable effort when falling three out in mares' listed race at Wetherby last time.

8. Gin Coco (Harry Fry/ Jonathan Burke)

Low-mileage six-year-old who made light of a 17-month absence to score on his first start for this yard in a Fontwell maiden in March. Improved again when second in big-field Punchestown handicap in April and readily landed short odds in a Newton Abbot novice on his return to action last month. Very much unexposed.

9. Thousand Tears (Emmet Mullins/ Aidan Coleman)

Showed fairly useful form over hurdles for his previous yard. Finished in mid-division after travelling better than most in a Flat maiden on his first outing for this much-respected stable in July and is a very interesting contender back hurdling. Yard won this race in 2020.

10. Severance (Ben Pauling/ Kielan Woods)

Useful sort who was second in competitive handicaps at Aintree and Haydock (behind N'Golo) in the spring. Ran creditably from 4 lb out of the handicap when third on his return to action at Ffos Las five weeks ago and is another to consider.

11. Dads Lad (Willie Mullins/ Bryan Hayes)

Has won his last three outings over fences, the latest success coming in a two-mile handicap here three weeks ago. Was a respectable fifth in a Listowel handicap hurdle on his latest outing in this sphere in September, and he remains potentially well treated off his lower hurdles mark.

12. Current Mood (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Won three times last season and was a creditable third in a two-and-a-half mile handicap hurdle at Ffos Las on her reappearance three weeks ago. More will be needed in this deeper race, though.

13. Playful Saint (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Juvenile hurdle winner in France who defied an absence of three years to make a winning yard/handicap debut at Wetherby in March. Shaped as if in need of run when fourth behind Sonigino on his reappearance at Chepstow last month. Stable has won this twice since 2016.

14. First Impression (John Quinn/ Billy Garritty)

Won a Wetherby handicap hurdle last November and has mostly posted good efforts since, including on the Flat this autumn (won at Ayr in September). Hard to argue his mark looks generous but he ought to give his running.

15. Mark of Gold (Gary Moore/ Niall Houlihan (3))

Fairly useful winner on the Flat who has taken well to hurdling, winning three times last season. Went in again on his reappearance at Plumpton last month but he faces a much more competitive scenario here.

16. Castel Gandolfo (Fergal O'Brien/ Paddy Brennan)

Successful twice over hurdles at around two miles during 2021 and has filled the runner-up spot on four occasions since. Creditable fourth over C&D last month but he was a below-form fifth at Newbury ten days ago and others are much more obvious.