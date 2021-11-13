Greatwood Handicap Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

14:55 Cheltenham, Sunday

Live on ITV

1. Adagio (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

One of best juvenile hurdlers last season, winning Grade 1 Finale at Chepstow. Fine second in Triumph here and Anniversary at Aintree in the spring. Has had wind surgery. Respected despite top weight.

2. Ballyandy (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Runner-up in this off 8 lb higher last year. Below par since his third in International here in December but he's too well handicapped to dismiss back at venue where he has such a good record.

3. Jesse Evans (Noel Meade, Ireland/Eoin Walsh (5))

Progressive over hurdles, winning at Killarney in July and fine fourth in Galway Hurdle in July. Warmed up for this with a Flat win at Navan last month. Much respected.

4. Glory And Fortune (Tom Lacey/Stan Sheppard)

Has returned an improved performer this autumn, scoring at Plumpton before taking the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las. Strong traveller who could have even more to come.

5. Tritonic (Alan King/Adrian Heskin)

Smart on Flat and has quickly reached similar level over hurdles. Should be spot on for this after good reappearance run here recently and yard is seeking a third win in this since 2017. Shortlisted.

No. 5 Tritonic SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 142

6. Camprond (Philip Hobbs/Aidan Coleman)

His improvement this autumn has come around 2½m, including a Grade 2 win at Chepstow, but he has some good efforts to his name in 2m handicaps and should play a part again.

7. Botox Has (Gary Moore/Niall Houlihan (5))

Hasn't quite progressed as anticipated since taking a C&D conditions race a year ago, including falling heavily on his chase debut/return. On the plus side his yard is in very good form at present.

8. Tudor City (Tony Martin/Miss Maxine O'Sullivan (5))

Not at best over hurdles in the summer but he he does arrive on the back of a big-field Flat success at Leopardstown last month. Well beaten in this 12 months ago but his mark is lower now.

9. Rockadenn (Alastair Ralph/Nick Scholfield)

Hurdle/chase winner in France who was better when ever when taking a Taunton handicap hurdle for Paul Nicholls in February. Has left that yard since finishing third at Warwick in May.

10. Bua Boy (Denis Hogan, Ireland/Denis Hogan)

Has posted good runner-up efforts at the Galway and Listowel Festivals this season. A mark in the mid-130s demands a career best but this Irish raiders profile is largely progressive.

11. Marie's Rock (Nicky Henderson/Sean Bowen)

Couple of underwhelming runs last term but took step back in right direction after wind op when 7¾ lengths third to Molly Ollys Wishes in Wetherby mares' listed on return. Needs to build on that now.

12. Straw Fan Jack (Sheila Lewis/Sean Houlihan (3))

Not up to an Aintree Grade 1 on his final start last season but he was firmly back on track when narrowly denied in a C&D handicap on his reappearance 22 days ago. Not discounted.

13. West Cork (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton)

Useful 2m novice hurdler in 2019/20, including second in Kempton Grade 2. This no easy race to return from a long absence in but a mark in the mid-130s could underestimate him.

No. 13 West Cork SBK 8/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 134

14. Advanced Virgo (Charles Byrnes, Ireland/Daryl Jacob)

Creditable fifth of 18 in Listowel handicap hurdle in September and third in a big field on Flat at Leopardstown last month. Not obviously well treated but yard's runners always respected.

15. No Ordinary Joe (Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville)

Promising type who readily landed the odds in novice hurdles at Southwell and Worcester in May. Lacks experience for a race of this nature but he's a fascinating runner.

No. 15 No Ordinary Joe (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 133

16. Mount Windsor (Chris Gordon/Tom Cannon)

Made good strides last season, winning 4 on the bounce at up to 19f. Too free and shaped better than the result suggests when down the field 19.5f Silver Trophy at Chepstow on reappearance.

17. Cormier (Brian Ellison/Danny McMenamin)

Runner-up in Swinton at Haydock in May. Scored twice on Flat subsequently and made sound return to hurdles when fourth of 12 to Glory And Fortune in Welsh Champion last month. Yard won this before.

18. Galice Macalo (Jane Williams/Chester Williams (3))

Won 3 times in novice company last season and shaped well when fourth of 9 on her Chepstow reappearance 36 days ago. Hood added (can take keen hold). Could have a big say.

No. 18 Galice Macalo (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: Chester Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 131

19. Rowland Ward (Stuart Edmunds/Brian Hughes)

Improved with the aid of a first-time tongue strap when landing a big-field Aintree handicap in April. Creditable efforts in defeat since, including fourth of 17 in Silver Trophy at Chepstow latest.

20. Mick Maestro (Nick Kent/Charlie Hammond)

Dual handicap hurdle winner upon joining present stable last winter. Largely struggled from mark in mid-130s thereafter, although stamina stretched over 19f at Warwick when last seen in May.

