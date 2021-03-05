Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase

13:50 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Capeland (Paul Nicholls/ Daryl Jacob)

Made it three from three over fences at Wincanton when winning there over two and a half miles in January. Had little go right when pulled up at Ascot last time - he was hampered early on - and that effort can be overlooked, but a career-best effort is needed under top weight.

2. Grand Sancy (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)

Showed smart form over hurdles - he notably won the Grade Kingwell Hurdle in 2019 - and he quickly achieved a similar Timeform rating over fences, not beaten far in third in last season's Wayward Lad Novices' Chase. Disappointed at Wincanton when last seen in November, but he had previously made the most of a good opportunity in listed company at Chepstow and arrives here fresh for a yard with an excellent record in this.

No. 2 Grand Sancy (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 149

3. The Big Bite (Henry Oliver/ Jonathan Burke)

Made a winning start for this yard on his first outing since leaving Tom George when landing a two-mile handicap chase at Aintree on his return. Ran at least as well in defeat when chasing home the improving Ibleo at Doncaster (again over two miles) and is entitled to plenty of respect on his return to two and a half miles (has won at this trip.)

4. Windsor Avenue (Brian Ellison/ Theo Gillard (5)

Smart performer who won twice in bumpers, twice over hurdles and twice over fences. His record this season has been a bit patchy, however, and he followed a good third in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby over Christmas with a poor run at Ascot last time. Needs the application of cheekpieces and a tongue tie to make a difference.

5. Gold Present (Nicky Henderson/ Sean Bowen)

Was a smart handicap chaser at his best - he notably won the Silver Trophy at Ascot on 2017 - but those days look behind him and the suspicion is that he'll find this a bit too competitive.

6. Gala Ball (Philip Hobbs/ Tom O'Brien)

Finished runner-up in this two seasons ago and looked as good as ever when runner-up over course and distance on his return in November. Has something to prove now, though, after two disappointing runs. Refitted blinkers replace cheekpieces.

7. Umbrigado (David Pipe/ David Noonan)

Has taken well to chasing, finishing runner-up at Uttoxeter before winning a novice at Fontwell and a handicap at Wetherby. Was an authoritative winner at Wetherby so still looks well handicapped after a 5 lb rise in the weights, and he remains open to improvement over fences, as denoted by the 'p' attached to his Timeform rating. He is a versatile type but this two-and-a-half-mile trip could be his optimum.

No. 7 Umbrigado (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 144

8. Pistol Whipped (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Made a winning start over fences at Leicester but failed to progress in three subsequent outings last season. Got his career back on track when runner-up on his return at Kempton in January, impressing with how he moved through the race. Needs to prove he can build on that given how his form tailed off last season.

9. Killer Clown (Emma Lavelle/ Adam Wedge)

Point winner who failed to score over hurdles but has taken well to chasing this season. Offered plenty of encouragement when third at Sandown and then improved again to win what is traditionally a strong two-and-a-half-mile novice handicap at Kempton on Boxing Day. Has gone up 15 lb but there is definitely more to come.

10. Born Survivor (Dan Skelton/ Bridget Andrews)

Has been below his best this season, failing to make an impact in four starts, but his mark has come down 11 lb since the start of the campaign and the Skelton yard's very good recent form provides hope for revival. Smart chaser at his best and not one to rule out.

11. Barton Knoll (John Mackie/ Richie McLernon)

Shaped as if in need of the run when down the field over course and distance on his return and duly showed improved form when seeing off eight rivals at Doncaster in November. This is a deeper race and he has a 7 lb higher mark to defy, so this is much tougher.

12. Senior Citizen (Alan King/ Adrian Heskin)

Winning hurdler who immediately showed himself to be a better chaser last season, shaping with promise when runner-up to The Big Bite at Doncaster before going one better at Fakenham. Has also been in good heart this term, winning at Newton Abbot and finishing runner-up at Huntingdon, and shaped much better than the result would suggest in the Grand Sefton at Aintree (didn't see out the trip on heavy ground). Interesting.

No. 12 Senior Citizen SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 134

13. Another Crick (Noel Williams/ Paddy Brennan)

Looked a chaser going places in 2018/19, winning here and following up with a wide-margin success at Kempton. Missed all of last season but offered something to work on when runner-up over hurdles at Uttoxeter in December, while his latest fourth in a competitive handicap chase at Warwick suggests his ability remains.

14. The Russian Doyen (Jeremy Scott/ Nick Scholfield)

Won a two-mile handicap chase off a 6 lb higher mark in early-2019 but he's largely been held back by some sloppy jumping since. Has left Colin Tizzard and needs the change in stable to spark a revival.