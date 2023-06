NAP

Goodwood - 17:15 - Back Trais Fluors

No. 3 (3) Trais Fluors SBK 11/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Rose Dawes

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70

Trais Fluors wasn't seen to best effect when finishing a close-up third at Windsor on Monday, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

His strength at the finish suggests he'll be suited by the return to further today and the excellent form of the Jack Channon yard (75% of horses running to form) also gives cause for optimism.

He often starts slowly and that was part of the problem at Windsor earlier this week, but there was enough promise in that run to suggest Trais Fluors might be ready to finally take advantage of his falling mark if putting it all together.

NEXT BEST

Goodwood - 17:50 - Back Never Ending

No. 7 (11) Never Ending (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.81 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Four months on from a low-key debut at Southwell in December, Never Ending built on that run in no uncertain terms at Newmarket last time despite being relatively unfancied in the betting (sent off 20/1).

She was held up in the early stages after a slow start and ran green before starting to make steady headway from two furlongs out. From there she really caught the eye with the way she came home under a hands-and-heels ride, even appearing to finish with running left (beaten three and three-quarter lengths).

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Never Ending is in top hands and looks well up to winning a race like this with further progress on the cards.