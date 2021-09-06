Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

NAP

Rock Melody -14:25 Goodwood

Rock Melody created a good impression when beating a subsequent winner to make a winning debut at Redcar in June and connections quickly upped her to listed level after. That jump probably came a little too soon in her development and she got back on track in calmer waters at Windsor last time, beaten only by a progressive filly who has since won again. There are some interesting newcomers in here but Rock Melody sets a high standard.

No. 2 (10) Rock Melody (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST

Themaxwecan - 16:05 Goodwood

Themaxwecan made a winning return at Musselburgh in April but his form largely tailed off after. He took a step back in the right direction fitted with first-time cheekpieces in a competitive handicap at York last time, though, and will be very dangerous here if building on that. He won this race from a 2 lb higher mark in 2019 and this represents a much easier task than the ones he has been facing so far this season.

No. 1 (5) Themaxwecan (Ire) EXC 1.14 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 96

EACH WAY

King's Castle - 13:50 Goodwood

King's Castle has been a mixed bag since his breakthrough success for William Haggas last summer, but he returned to form when hitting the crossbar off this mark at Epsom last week, in turn finishing nicely clear of the remainder. A reproduction of that effort would give him every chance and he should be hard to keep out of the places.