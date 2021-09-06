To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Goodwood finish
Timeform pick out three bets at Goodwood on Tuesday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Goodwood on Tuesday.

"...created a good impression when beating a subsequent winner to make a winning debut..."

Timeform on Rock Melody

NAP

Rock Melody -14:25 Goodwood

Rock Melody created a good impression when beating a subsequent winner to make a winning debut at Redcar in June and connections quickly upped her to listed level after. That jump probably came a little too soon in her development and she got back on track in calmer waters at Windsor last time, beaten only by a progressive filly who has since won again. There are some interesting newcomers in here but Rock Melody sets a high standard.

NEXT BEST

Themaxwecan - 16:05 Goodwood

Themaxwecan made a winning return at Musselburgh in April but his form largely tailed off after. He took a step back in the right direction fitted with first-time cheekpieces in a competitive handicap at York last time, though, and will be very dangerous here if building on that. He won this race from a 2 lb higher mark in 2019 and this represents a much easier task than the ones he has been facing so far this season.

EACH WAY

King's Castle - 13:50 Goodwood

King's Castle has been a mixed bag since his breakthrough success for William Haggas last summer, but he returned to form when hitting the crossbar off this mark at Epsom last week, in turn finishing nicely clear of the remainder. A reproduction of that effort would give him every chance and he should be hard to keep out of the places.

Smart Stat

Rock Melody - 14:25 Goodwood

27% - William Buick's strike rate at GOODWOOD

Recommended bets

Back King's Castle @ 5.59/2 in the 13:50 at Goodwood
Back Rock Melody @ 2.77/4 in the 14:25 at Goodwood
Back Themaxwecan @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:05 at Goodwood

Goodwood 7th Sep (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kings Castle
Mr Zee
Galactic Glow
Chairman Power
Montaqem
Broad Appeal
On The Right Track
Psyche
Millions Memories
Torbellino
Chiavari
Letter At Dawn
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Goodwood 7th Sep (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rock Melody
Caryatid
Piffle
Breezy Storm
Tamarama
A La Francaise
An Angels Dream
Miss Down Under
Rita Rana
Dcraicofdawn
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Goodwood 7th Sep (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 September, 4.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Indigo Times
Just Hubert
Themaxwecan
Ernesto
Bodyline
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

