Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Longlai - 13:45 Goodwood

Longlai showed improved form to make a successful return at Beverley in April, and he ran at least as well in defeat from a 7 lb higher mark when second at Newmarket last time. He ultimately proved no match for the winner on that occasion, but that was still another good effort as he pulled a little way clear of the rest, showing more than enough to suggest he remains a well-handicapped horse. A straightforward type, he could get an easy lead this time and looks to have plenty going for him in a wide-open contest.

No. 7 (3) Longlai (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 90

Wee Loch Lass - 14:55 Goodwood

Wee Loch Lass produced a career best to get off the mark at Carlisle 10 days ago, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and then finding plenty when challenged to hold on by a head. She is improving with racing and comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings now dropping back into selling company, so this looks an ideal opportunity for her to follow up.

No. 2 (4) Wee Loch Lass SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Tiger Beetle - 16:40 Goodwood

Tiger Beetle stepped up on his previous efforts when third at Nottingham last time, travelling fluently for a long way and keeping going well to be beaten only three lengths. The winner followed up on his next start and the fourth has also won since, so that appeals as a strong piece of form. Tiger Beetle is certainly the one to beat in this maiden according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while it will be no surprise if he has even more to offer after only three starts.