- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 90
Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Goodwood on Sunday.
"...it will be no surprise if he has even more to offer after only three starts..."
Timeform on Tiger Beetle
Longlai showed improved form to make a successful return at Beverley in April, and he ran at least as well in defeat from a 7 lb higher mark when second at Newmarket last time. He ultimately proved no match for the winner on that occasion, but that was still another good effort as he pulled a little way clear of the rest, showing more than enough to suggest he remains a well-handicapped horse. A straightforward type, he could get an easy lead this time and looks to have plenty going for him in a wide-open contest.
Wee Loch Lass - 14:55 Goodwood
Wee Loch Lass produced a career best to get off the mark at Carlisle 10 days ago, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and then finding plenty when challenged to hold on by a head. She is improving with racing and comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings now dropping back into selling company, so this looks an ideal opportunity for her to follow up.
Tiger Beetle stepped up on his previous efforts when third at Nottingham last time, travelling fluently for a long way and keeping going well to be beaten only three lengths. The winner followed up on his next start and the fourth has also won since, so that appeals as a strong piece of form. Tiger Beetle is certainly the one to beat in this maiden according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while it will be no surprise if he has even more to offer after only three starts.
Smart Stat
LYDFORD - 15:30 Goodwood
21% - Roger Varian's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Goodwood 6th Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 6 June, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Longlai
|Perotto
|Magical Wish
|Starshiba
|Eton College
|The Attorney
|Pistoletto
|Fangorn
|Sanaadh
|The Kodi Kid
|Deverell
Goodwood 6th Jun (5f Sell Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 6 June, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wee Loch Lass
|Accacia
|Flash Betty
|Rosa Mystica
|Black Hill Storm
|Stunt
|Riviere
|Madame Mango
|Wheres My Money
|Pink Moonrise
Goodwood 6th Jun (1m2f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 6 June, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tiger Beetle
|Free Wind
|Alkhattaaf
|Touchet Beret
|Dolphin
|Halcyon Spirit
|Big Bard
|Mirrie Dancers