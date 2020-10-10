To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Goodwood
Timeform provide their three best bets at Goodwood on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Goodwood on Sunday...

"He looks a useful prospect and is the one they all have to beat."

Timeform on King Frankel

Land Of Winter - 13:15 Goodwood

Land Of Winter is about as consistent a performer as you are likely to find at this level, the son of Camelot not finishing out of the places in his last seven outings.
He showed good form when twice runner-up over hurdles in February/March, a sphere he could well excel in a little further down the line, and, returned to the level at Redcar in August, he ran as well as he ever has to again finish second, just unable to reel in the winner who has gone in again since. He remains unexposed over this trip and a race like this is surely within his remit.

Twilight Heir - 13:50 Goodwood

Runner-up on his first two starts, Twilight Heir opened his account at the third time of asking at Catterick last month, winning with a couple of lengths in hand, and he again ran well when finishing second under a penalty at Ripon a fortnight ago, just doing a bit too much in front on that occasion. Twilight Heir sets the standard in this contest and holds leading claims to quickly bounce back to winning ways, particularly with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

King Frankel - 15:55 Goodwood

King Frankel was well fancied ahead of his debut at Wolverhampton in August, but he failed to live up to expectations, finishing last of six. Switched to turf for his second start, he showed much improved form to finish second at this venue, no match the for winner - who has since gone in subsequently - but pulling nicely clear of the remainder. He looks a useful prospect and is the one they all have to beat.

Smart Stat

KING FRANKEL - 15:55 Goodwood
22% - William Buick's strike rate at GOODWOOD
39% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Land Of Winter – 13:15 Goodwood
Twilight Heir – 13:50 Goodwood
King Frankel – 15:55 Goodwood

