Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Land Of Winter - 13:15 Goodwood

Land Of Winter is about as consistent a performer as you are likely to find at this level, the son of Camelot not finishing out of the places in his last seven outings.

He showed good form when twice runner-up over hurdles in February/March, a sphere he could well excel in a little further down the line, and, returned to the level at Redcar in August, he ran as well as he ever has to again finish second, just unable to reel in the winner who has gone in again since. He remains unexposed over this trip and a race like this is surely within his remit.

No. 8 (4) Land Of Winter (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Rae Guest

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 69

Twilight Heir - 13:50 Goodwood

Runner-up on his first two starts, Twilight Heir opened his account at the third time of asking at Catterick last month, winning with a couple of lengths in hand, and he again ran well when finishing second under a penalty at Ripon a fortnight ago, just doing a bit too much in front on that occasion. Twilight Heir sets the standard in this contest and holds leading claims to quickly bounce back to winning ways, particularly with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

No. 1 (4) Twilight Heir SBK 10/11 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 80

King Frankel - 15:55 Goodwood

King Frankel was well fancied ahead of his debut at Wolverhampton in August, but he failed to live up to expectations, finishing last of six. Switched to turf for his second start, he showed much improved form to finish second at this venue, no match the for winner - who has since gone in subsequently - but pulling nicely clear of the remainder. He looks a useful prospect and is the one they all have to beat.