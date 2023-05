NAP

Simple Man - 16:20 Goodwood

Henry Candy isn't renowned for having juveniles that win first time out, but Simple Man managed to do just that at Nottingham last season and there was plenty to like about that performance, too.

Simple Man displayed a good attitude, knowing his job and staying on well to the line, and the fact that Candy opted to run him in a listed race afterwards suggests he holds him in some regard. He only beat one rival home, but he raced too keenly upped to six furlongs and the rise in grade may also have come too soon.

He makes his return in a handicap now from what may turn out to be a lenient mark of 79 based on his debut effort and, easily the least exposed in this field, who can go well fresh and represents a yard in form, Simple Man makes a fair bit of appeal.

No. 5 (2) Simple Man (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST

Harry Magnus - 13:20 Goodwood

Harry Magnus had some solid form in the book prior to opening his account at Kempton in January and he produced a big career best when following up on his handicap debut at Newmarket last month.

He wore a first-time tongue strap and ran out a very comfortable winner in what looked a competitive handicap beforehand, so he has to be high on the shortlist to complete a hat-trick following a 4 lb rise for a yard that had an excellent day on Friday.

EACH WAY

Farasi Lane - 15:05 Goodwood

Farasi Lane resumed winning ways with the cheekpieces back on over seven furlongs at Southwell in March, confirming recent promise while leaving the impression he had even more to offer.

He was unlucky not finish closer on his first try at a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last time. He may have gone very close to winning with a clear run, finishing with plenty of running left, and he is well worth backing to gain compensation from the same mark now back on turf.