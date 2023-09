A Goodwood NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Goodwood NAP - 16:30 - Back King Lear

No. 2 (6) King Lear (Ire) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.58 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

There are some promising sorts on show here, but King Lear is taken to come out on top. He has an excellent pedigree - by Galileo out of a multiple Group 1 winner - and he showed plenty of ability in a strong race at Newmarket on debut.

He built on that promise as expected when opening his account with plenty to spare at Nottingham last month, travelling well and displaying a smart turn of foot to settle matters. King Lear looks a good prospect and is taken to win again before having his sights raised further.

Goodwood Next Best - 14:45 - Back Pink Satin

No. 2 (1) Pink Satin SBK 7/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Mohammed Lyes Tabti

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 82

Pink Satin has a smart pedigree and she looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Windsor in June, showing encouraging speed for one bred to stay further.

She attracted plenty of support after seven weeks off on her nursery debut back at Windsor last month, not necessarily improving, but still showing plenty to be positive about, staying on to take second behind the well-ridden winner. There should be even more to come from her and she makes plenty of appeal from the same mark.