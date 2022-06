NAP: Ascot Adventure still well handicapped

Ascot Adventure - 13:30 Goodwood

Ascot Adventure is lightly raced for his age and arrives on the back of a career-best effort when resuming winning ways at Haydock last time. Once again, he was very strong at the finish kept to seven furlongs in a race where the first five home are all worth viewing in a positive light, staying on to lead close home in cosy fashion. He is expected to prove himself still ahead of the handicapper again following a 5 lb rise.

No. 2 (5) Ascot Adventure SBK 16/5 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST: Smart Champion on an interesting mark

Smart Champion - 15:15 Goodwood

Smart Champion generally goes well at this track and he shaped well when narrowly beaten over this trip on his reappearance at Southwell in April. He was ridden much more aggressively than is usually the case on that occasion, boxing on all the way to the line even though the winner was cantering all over him, and he remains on a mark below his last winning one. That came over two years ago, but he has more races in him judging by his latest effort.

No. 5 (8) Smart Champion SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 82

EACH WAY: Meadram can go well back on turf

Meadram - 16:50 Goodwood

Meadram was a dual winner on the all-weather last year and caught the eye when third on his return at Lingfield in April. He is probably best not judged too harshly on his latest effort at that venue, either, where he was forced wider than ideal on the home turn which ultimately cost him ground. He is equally effective on turf and appeals as still being on a workable mark so seems sure to launch a bold bid.