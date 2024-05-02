Tony Calvin Tips

Goodwood Racing Tips: Dream Composer can call the tune

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Goodwood on Friday.

  • A Goodwood Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Goodwood Nap - 15:50 - Back Dream Composer

    Dream Composer has failed to make a telling impact on his two starts this season but it's easy enough to overlook those performances as he probably needed the run on his return at Doncaster and was soon on the backfoot after meeting with early interference at Newmarket last time.

    The handicapper has continued to relent, dropping him 2 lb since his latest effort, and he is now lower in the weights than for all three of last season's victories, with the latest of them achieved off an 8 lb higher mark.

    He was successful in this event 12 months ago from a 5 lb mark and has a good record at this venue, winning twice and finishing placed three times from seven starts at Goodwood.

    Goodwood Next Best - 15:15 - Back Spanish Star

    Spanish Star used a race at Newbury as the springboard to success in the six-furlong handicap at Goodwood 12 months ago and connections are aiming to repeat the feat following the same preparation.

    Spanish Star may be a nine-year-old now but he actually ran a much better race than last year on his recent return at Newbury, looking as enthusiastic and talented as ever in a close-up fourth, finishing first home in his group.

    He is able to run off the same mark here, which is the mark he defied at Epsom last season, and he looks likely to give a good account of himself in his bid for a fifth win at Goodwood.

