NAP

Goodwood - 16:25 - Back Candleford

No. 1 (3) Candleford (Ire) EXC 1.58 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 109

Candleford developed into a smart performer for the William Haggas yard in 2022, putting up his best effort when easily winning the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot. That was his first start of the season, so he clearly goes well fresh, and a repeat of that form after seven months off will give him every chance of making a winning reappearance in 2023 as well. For context, Candleford is 2 lb clear of main form rival, First Ruler, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

NEXT BEST

Goodwood - 15:20 - Back Sumo Sam

No. 8 (8) Sumo Sam EXC 2.12 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 98

Sumo Sam needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort last time, but it's far too soon to be writing her off after just one bad run. She'd looked a smart prospect when filling the runner-up spot in a listed race at Newmarket the time before, pulling clear of the rest behind the exciting Running Lion. That form is the best on offer in this listed heat and her physique (lengthy, rather unfurnished filly) suggests Sumo Sam is very much the type to go on improving.

EACH-WAY

Goodwood - 13:35 - Back Darkness

No. 3 (5) Darkness (Fr) EXC 2.18 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 88

Darkness returned to form from out of the blue when filling the runner-up spot at Epsom last week, looking the likeliest winner for much of the race (hit a low of 1.12 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being headed close home. Beaten half a length at the line, Darkness is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and should be thereabouts once again if building on that run.