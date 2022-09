NAP: Aggagio on a lenient mark

Aggagio - 15:40 Goodwood

Aggagio did well over hurdles during the winter and has transferred that form to the Flat this summer, proving his mark a lenient one by winning his first two starts back on the level and showing he has even more to offer when narrowly denied here last time.

He was denied only by the narrowest margin that day under this rider and the manner in which he saw out his race suggests he'll relish this return to two miles. Aggagio is only 2 lb higher in the weights now and, though this is a deeper race, he looks too well handicapped to ignore.

No. 6 (5) Aggagio (Fr) EXC 2.8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: The Lamplighter holds solid claims

The Lamplighter - 17:20 Goodwood

The Lamplighter goes particularly well at this track - he is a three-time course and distance winner - and he has been running consistently well in more competitive handicaps than this.

He quickly dispelled a lesser effort when arguably unlucky not to win over course and distance last time, given a typically patient ride and only just failing to run down the winner who was given a much more positive ride. The Lamplighter fared best of those who came from off the pace and is on a mark he can exploit, so has a big chance in this easier grade.

No. 1 (9) The Lamplighter (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY: Bug Boy remains of interest

Bug Boy - 13:55 Goodwood

Bug Boy didn't shape badly at Southwell earlier this year, but has clearly been invigorated by a break, making a winning return from four months off at Kempton in June and following up at Chepstow the following month.

That form is solid and he shaped well in a much stronger race at Brighton last time, asked to come from a long way back but finished with a real flourish. Bug Boy is clearly at the top of his game at present and should find this assignment easier, so another bold bid is on the cards.