Goodwood Festival 2020: Timeform's Preview Magazine
Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the highlights of the Flat racing calendar in Britain. The feature event is the Sussex Stakes, the first big clash of the generations in the miling division, and this year's renewal has all the makings of a fascinating contest.
Timeform have previewed the race in detail, while also providing analysis for several other key races over the course of the meeting.
Just click the banner below to read Timeform's Goodwood Festival Preview Magazine.
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.