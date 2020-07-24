To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Goodwood Festival 2020: Timeform's Preview Magazine

Racing at Goodwood
Timeform bring you the best bets at the Qatar Goodwood Festival
Join today
View market

Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the highlights of the Flat racing calendar in Britain. The feature event is the Sussex Stakes, the first big clash of the generations in the miling division, and this year's renewal has all the makings of a fascinating contest.

Timeform have previewed the race in detail, while also providing analysis for several other key races over the course of the meeting.

Just click the banner below to read Timeform's Goodwood Festival Preview Magazine.

Goodwood thumbnail 2.png

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles