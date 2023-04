Moore/Mullins teaming up in staying handicap

Progressive Brewing to bring up the four-timer

Muscutt to crown fine all-weather season on Diderot

The All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday is undoubtedly the feature of a cracking day's racing, but there's also a good consolation card at Lingfield for those who didn't make it into the main event itself.

Ryan Moore is at Lingfield in preference to Newcastle and he has several good rides starting with Mr Escobar in the Vase Marathon Handicap at 14:05.

No. 9 (2) Mr Escobar (Ire) EXC 2.8 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

This one won a 12f maiden at Dundalk for Joseph Anthony Murray in January, where he showed a good attitude to fend off Isotta having been briefly headed a furlong from home.

With the size and scope to make a jumper, it's perhaps unsurprising that Mr Escobar now finds himself in the care of Willie Mullins, who has a tremendous record with the limited number of flat runners he sends out.

While he'll likely make his mark over obstacles in the future, there appears to still be plenty of mileage in an opening flat perch of 80, and the Moore/Mullins partnership is always one to be feared when they team up in staying contests on the level.

Champion jockey William Buick is also at Lingfield and he could be on the main danger as he takes the ride aboard George Boughey's Ehteyat.

This German-bred gelding has been progressive on the all-weather through the winter and posted a career-best effort when second to First Emperor over this C&D last time out. He generally comes from off the pace and should be finishing to good effect.

Back Mr Escobar to win 14:05 Lingfield at 2/1+

Brewing may not be done improving yet

Ryan Moore is taken to land a quickfire double in the next race as he takes the ride on the William Haggas-trained Brewing the in the Vase Mile Handicap (14:40).

No. 1 (1) Brewing SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 89

Unbeaten in three starts, this son of Showcasing made a big impression when winning on debut at Newcastle in October, overcoming greenness to quicken clear in the manner of a useful prospect having been well supported in the market.

He was made to work a bit harder at Kempton next time but still displayed a fine turn of foot to beat Lord Paramount by just under a length, with a subsequent winner back in third.

The hat-trick came up back at Newcastle in December, where Brewing made a light work of an opening mark of 83 on handicap debut, eventually asserting after still showing some signs of residual greenness in the closing stages.

He's been freshened since then and has a good draw in stall 2, and with Lingfield a track that tends to rewards horses that can travel and quicken at this business end, Brewing's profile looks ideal in that respect.

Back Brewing to win 14:40 Lingfield at 5/2

Consistent Diderot to gain just reward

Jockey Daniel Muscutt has had a fine winter and success on James Ferguson's Diderot in the Vase Middle Distance Handicap at 15:50 would be the icing on the cake.

No. 1 (4) Diderot SBK 6/1 EXC 5 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

This 5-y-o gelding has been a model of consistency, finishing placed in three starts on the all-weather since the turn of the year and can gain his reward for those efforts here.

Diderot's latest run when second to Zealot at Chelmsford was probably the best of the lot, certainly no disgrace in finishing second to one who has been just about the all-weather find of the season for the Mick Appleby yard.

There's only a short run to the first turn in 10f races on the all-weather at Lingfield so Diderot could well find himself ideally berthed in stall 4 and should get a good tow into the race from War In Heaven, who breaks from just a couple of stalls wider.

This is a competitive affair but Diderot looks a solid proposition from an each-way perspective. Indeed, it's hard to see him out of the first three if reproducing the form of any of his runs this winter.