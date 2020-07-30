- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Pat Dobbs
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 109
Golden Mile Handicap: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Friday's Golden Mile Handicap and pick out their 1-2-3...
"...big player in search of hat-trick..."
Timeform on Prompting
1. Urban icon (Richard Hannon/Pat Dobbs)
Unbeaten at 2 yrs and largely consistent faced with some stiff tasks last term. Back to winning ways in AW listed event (7f) in March and not disgraced since. Yet, this a tough handicap debut.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Ascot
|5/11
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Watson
|28.29
|28/06/20
|Windsor
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|7
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|7/10
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Sean Levey
|9.09
|07/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.34
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|3/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.3
|22/06/19
|Ascot Jersey Stakes
|4/18
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Tom Marquand
|9.46
|31/05/19
|Epsom Downs
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.06
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) 2000 Guineas
|8/19
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|60
|13/04/19
|Newbury
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|8.28
|12/06/18
|Salisbury
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Firm
|9st 8lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.3
|28/05/18
|Windsor
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.56
2. Vale Of Kent (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning)
Landed the Bunbury Cup prior to a fine second this race 12 months ago. Mixed bag so far this campaign well held in International Handicap (7f) at Ascot latest but no surprise to see him bounce back.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|Ascot
|15/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|22
|11/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|8/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|11.5
|04/07/20
|Epsom Downs
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6.67
|27/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.89
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|4/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Joe Fanning
|28.6
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6.44
|31/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 10lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|6.88
|22/08/19
|York
|2/18
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|15.5
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Franny Norton
|34
|27/07/19
|Ascot
|13/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|10.48
|13/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|8.6
|29/06/19
|Newcastle
|8/8
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|10st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|9.93
|19/06/19
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|7/28
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|55
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Joe Fanning
|34
|08/09/18
|Ascot
|12/20
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Joe Fanning
|19
|01/09/18
|Chelmsford City
|4/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|5.8
|25/08/18
|Goodwood
|4/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6
|04/08/18
|Goodwood
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Joe Fanning
|4.22
|01/08/18
|Goodwood
|2/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|6.3
|16/07/18
|Ayr
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Joe Fanning
|5.9
|06/07/18
|Haydock Park
|6/7
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Franny Norton
|4.58
3. Sir Busker (William Knight/Oisin Murphy)
Improving handicapper who made it 3 from his last 5 when weaving through to lead late in the Silver Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. Smashing second in Bunbury Cup followed and his record here is appealing.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|2/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|12.5
|17/06/20
|Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup
|1/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|14.5
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|9.2
|15/10/19
|Kempton Park
|6/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|7.4
|23/09/19
|Kempton Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|11.23
|31/08/19
|Chester
|4/11
|Flat
|7f 127y
|Gd/sft
|V
|8st 2lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|15.76
|10/08/19
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|9.5
|18/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|5/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.2
|04/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|3.65
|09/06/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.93
|10/05/19
|Ascot
|4/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|William Buick
|6.8
|03/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|13.5
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|8/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|4.38
|14/10/18
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.55
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|46
|01/09/18
|Lingfield Park
|2/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|9.4
|22/08/18
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|25.23
4. Blown By Wind (Mark Johnston/ Patrick McDonald)
Better than ever this term, winning at Newmarket (7f) in June and back to that level when runner-up at that venue later that month. Blew the start last time though, and draw in 14 not ideal here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|10/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|15.27
|27/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|4.1
|16/06/20
|Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap
|13/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Joe Fanning
|29.7
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|8
|07/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|8/10
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Joe Fanning
|22.59
|14/10/19
|Musselburgh
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|16.5
|03/09/19
|Kempton Park
|5/10
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Franny Norton
|23
|16/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/11
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Vincent C. Y. Ho
|36
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|11/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|25
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|15/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|30
|29/06/19
|Chester
|9/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Royston Ffrench
|25.7
|15/06/19
|York
|9/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|17.33
|08/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|8
|27/05/19
|Leicester
|2/5
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|10st 1lbs
|Franny Norton
|7.45
|14/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|7/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|James Doyle
|7.39
|02/07/18
|Pontefract
|1/4
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|1.52
|19/06/18
|Ascot Coventry
|7/23
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|James Doyle
|60.37
|24/05/18
|Sandown Park
|4/9
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|James Doyle
|5.2
|12/05/18
|Ascot
|1/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|William Buick
|4.4
|30/04/18
|Windsor
|2/7
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|James Doyle
|1.39
|16/04/18
|Windsor
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|3.2
5. Bless Him (David Simcock/Tom Marquand)
Rounded off 2019 with handicap wins but hasn't looked up to listed/pattern company so far this term. Worth noting his best efforts have come over a straight mile.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Ascot
|8/11
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 1lbs
|Luke Morris
|90
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|42
|06/09/19
|Ascot
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|5.71
|25/08/19
|Yarmouth
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 12lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|4.2
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|12/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|H
|8st 10lbs
|Stevie Donohoe
|26.97
|29/06/19
|Windsor
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 9lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|4.8
|08/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/11
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Robert Havlin
|16
|16/05/19
|York
|7/14
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|15
|11/08/18
|Ascot
|7/10
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 11lbs
|Joao Moreira
|4.66
|14/07/18
|York
|3/8
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Good
|H
|9st 12lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.8
|20/06/18
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|9/30
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|40
|30/05/18
|Nottingham
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|12
|27/08/17
|Goodwood
|5/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|5.33
|22/06/17
|Ascot Britannia Stakes
|1/29
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 9lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|40.19
|27/05/17
|Goodwood
|5/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|H
|7st 9lbs
|Aaron Jones
|13.36
|06/05/17
|Doncaster
|3/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|3.51
|01/04/17
|Chelmsford City
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.7
|17/03/17
|Lingfield Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|1.49
6. Montatham (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)
Upwardly mobile sort who progressed again to make it 2 wins from last 3 starts at Sandown (1m) 26 days ago, albeit all out to hold on. Handicapper applies more pressure but that may not be his limit.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Sandown Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.35
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|2/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|10.47
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.05
|19/11/19
|Kempton Park
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.34
|14/10/19
|Musselburgh
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Heavy
|8st 9lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|4.9
|18/09/19
|Yarmouth
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.22
|31/08/19
|Beverley
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.34
|16/08/19
|Thirsk
|1/6
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|1.42
|26/10/18
|Newbury
|3/16
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8
7. Afaak (Charlie Hills/Dane O'Neill)
2019 Royal Hunt Cup winner. Not disgraced in this year's renewal of that race on his reappearance and not as bad as bare result in John Smith's Cup latest. Blinkers now enlisted.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|York
|14/22
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|24
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|7/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|12.69
|22/11/19
|Sakhir
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|-
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|18/30
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|27.3
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|12/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|22
|13/07/19
|York
|5/21
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|22
|19/06/19
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|1/28
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|32.67
|29/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|25/33
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|40.79
|12/09/18
|Doncaster
|3/4
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.19
|23/08/18
|York
|6/18
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.9
|31/07/18
|Goodwood
|4/15
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|10.67
|20/06/18
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|2/30
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|12.51
|17/05/18
|York
|1/10
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6
|21/04/18
|Newbury
|12/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8.8
|29/09/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/16
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.65
|08/09/17
|Ascot
|4/11
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 7lbs
|David Probert
|3.2
|15/07/17
|Newmarket (July)
|4/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.53
|22/06/17
|Ascot Britannia Stakes
|7/29
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|13.85
|03/06/17
|Doncaster
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|14.99
|13/05/17
|Thirsk
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.66
|18/04/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|27.72
8. Cardsharp (Mark Johnston/William Buick)
Given a chance by the assessor and latest third in the International Stakes at Ascot was a big step in the right direction. On a good mark on that evidence but a well-run 7f has suited best previously
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|Ascot
|3/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Adam Kirby
|33.2
|11/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|13/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|39.39
|28/06/20
|Windsor
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Adam Kirby
|11
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|15/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Adam Kirby
|248.74
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|8/10
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Franny Norton
|40.79
|07/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|4/10
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Adam Kirby
|14.61
|29/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|7/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|5.9
|19/06/19
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|26/28
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 11lbs
|Jason Hart
|182.21
|25/05/19
|York
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 13lbs
|Jason Hart
|4.92
|11/05/19
|Ascot
|21/26
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|John Egan
|87.63
|27/04/19
|Leicester
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|11
|19/04/19
|Lingfield Park
|10/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Joe Fanning
|15
|23/03/19
|Kempton Park
|3/4
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Joe Fanning
|1.66
|13/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Joe Fanning
|3.73
|09/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/8
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Joe Fanning
|17.9
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|8/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Franny Norton
|67.27
|08/09/18
|Ascot
|17/20
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|William Buick
|34.95
|26/08/18
|Goodwood
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|8st 12lbs
|Franny Norton
|17
|28/07/18
|Ascot
|15/27
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|23.21
|14/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|4/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|34
|30/06/18
|Newcastle
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Joe Fanning
|16.02
9. Willie John (Roger Varian/Andrea Atzeni)
Lightly-race type who ran best race when runner-up in 1¼m listed event here last May. Disappointing both subsequent starts in 2019 but best not judged on his return effort in the Hunt Cup on return.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|19/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|34.63
|11/09/19
|Doncaster
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|3.74
|18/06/19
|Ascot Wolferton Stakes
|14/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|12.61
|25/05/19
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|10.5
|31/03/19
|Doncaster
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|2.04
|22/09/18
|Longchamp
|7/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|-
|04/08/18
|Doncaster
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|2.14
|16/10/17
|Yarmouth
|1/15
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|10.5
10. Zwayyan (Andrew Balding/Silvestre De Sousa)
Largely held his form well after winning on reappearance last season. Similarly ran well when fourth in Coral Challenge (1m) on return but present mark leaves him vulnerable in a race like this.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Sandown Park
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|39.71
|13/09/19
|Sandown Park
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|B
|10st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|6.8
|23/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|V
|9st 12lbs
|Rob Hornby
|6.8
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 11lbs
|Yuga Kawada
|11.28
|19/06/19
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|16/28
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|44
|26/04/19
|Sandown Park
|7/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Rob Hornby
|52.05
|19/04/19
|Bath
|4/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|7.89
|30/03/19
|Doncaster
|7/19
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|15.77
|09/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|David Probert
|8.8
|20/10/18
|Ascot
|16/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 12lbs
|Jason Watson
|21
|29/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|16/33
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Watson
|74.01
|07/09/18
|Ascot
|2/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Watson
|5.08
|24/08/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|B
|9st 9lbs
|Jason Watson
|3.1
|11/08/18
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 9lbs
|C. Brown
|9.91
|16/06/18
|Sandown Park
|5/11
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|B
|9st 11lbs
|David Probert
|8.58
|30/05/18
|Nottingham
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.1
|19/05/18
|Newbury
|4/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|18.71
|13/10/17
|York
|4/20
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Good
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|16
|06/10/17
|Ascot
|1/11
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.95
|08/09/17
|Haydock Park
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Soft
|9st 6lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|4.46
|05/08/17
|Doncaster
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|4.2
11. Fox Premier (Andrew Balding/Rob Hornby)
Generally progressive in 2019, second in strong 9.9f handicap at this meeting on final outing. Seemed amiss at Royal Ascot on comeback but can't be written off now tongue tied.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|23/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|11
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7.34
|20/06/19
|Ascot King George V Stakes
|9/16
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|13.08
|30/05/19
|Sandown Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.62
|09/05/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|8st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.82
|06/09/18
|Salisbury
|6/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.18
|24/08/18
|Goodwood
|2/11
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|David Probert
|3.58
|17/08/18
|Newbury
|5/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.78
|06/07/18
|Sandown Park
|6/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.02
12. Cliffs Of Capri (Jamie Osbourne/Dougie Costello)
Landed final start in Meydan (1m, blinkered) and continued good work back in Britain, hitting frame all three starts in competitive big-field handicaps at 7f. Mark has crept up but respected nevertheless.
Landed final start in Meydan (1m, blinkered) and continued good work back in Britain, hitting frame all 3 starts in competitive big-field handicaps at 7f. Mark has crept up but respected nevertheless.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|Ascot
|2/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|B
|8st 13lbs
|Dougie Costello
|15.34
|16/06/20
|Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap
|4/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Dougie Costello
|21
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Dougie Costello
|32
|20/02/20
|Meydan
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|B
|8st 5lbs
|Tadhg O'Shea
|90
|06/02/20
|Meydan
|9/10
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|0
|8st 10lbs
|Tadhg O'Shea
|38
|09/01/20
|Meydan
|7/12
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Gd/sft
|0
|8st 8lbs
|Tadhg O'Shea
|15.1
|18/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Dougie Costello
|29.3
|04/10/19
|Ascot
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|0
|11st 6lbs
|Mr Alex Ferguson
|5.3
|31/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|14/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Dougie Costello
|23.52
|24/08/19
|Goodwood
|4/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|8st 10lbs
|Dougie Costello
|13.5
|31/07/19
|Goodwood
|4/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 11lbs
|Dougie Costello
|32
|20/07/19
|Newbury
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Dougie Costello
|12
|20/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|0
|9st 9lbs
|Dougie Costello
|9.07
|28/02/19
|Meydan
|12/14
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|16.5
|21/02/19
|Meydan
|3/16
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|0
|8st 11lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|17.62
|07/02/19
|Meydan
|4/13
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|0
|8st 11lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|5.62
|10/01/19
|Meydan
|4/16
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|32.42
|05/10/18
|Ascot
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|0
|11st 7lbs
|Mr Alex Ferguson
|3.71
|08/09/18
|Ascot
|5/20
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 9lbs
|Nicola Currie
|13.66
|01/09/18
|Chelmsford City
|6/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Dougie Costello
|17.9
|11/08/18
|Chelmsford City
|2/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|0
|10st 3lbs
|Dougie Costello
|7.6
13. Baltic Baron (David O'Meara/Jason Watson)
Only a maiden win in France to his name but he has posted plenty of decent efforts in very competitive 1m handicaps since joining this yard. Too free in John Smith's Cup latest but this more suitable.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|York
|16/22
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Good
|v
|8st 12lbs
|Angus Villiers
|36.07
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|5/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|+
|8st 12lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|47.03
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|z
|9st 4lbs
|Harry Bentley
|17.5
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|14/30
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|48.31
|14/09/19
|Doncaster
|3/3
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 4lbs
|David Nolan
|3.65
|22/08/19
|York
|11/18
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|23.63
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|5/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|V
|8st 13lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|25.59
|26/07/19
|York
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|10st 3lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.87
|27/06/19
|Newcastle
|9/12
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|14
|15/06/19
|Sandown Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|10st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|16.5
|05/06/19
|Nottingham
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|David Nolan
|6.98
|18/10/18
|Longchamp
|4/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|26/09/18
|Maisons-Laffitte
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|21/08/18
|Deauville
|4/5
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|09/08/18
|Deauville
|3/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|-
|14/07/18
|Longchamp
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|-
|26/05/18
|Bordeaux
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 98y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|27/04/18
|Chantilly
|1/12
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|11/04/18
|Longchamp
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|-
|15/10/17
|Chantilly
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|29/09/17
|Saint-Cloud
|3/8
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|-
14. Almufti (Hugo Palmer/David Egan)
All 3 career victories have come on AW but he excelled when fourth in Silver Hunt Cup (1m) 2 starts back, impressing with how he travelled. Not disgraced latest but finishing effort was a shade tame.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|4/6
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.23
|17/06/20
|Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup
|4/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|36.28
|22/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|z
|8st 7lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.56
|08/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std/slow
|z
|8st 8lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|6.2
|11/01/20
|Chelmsford City
|5/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|z
|9st 9lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.6
|30/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.8
|30/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|11/11
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.2
|31/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|z
|8st 5lbs
|David Egan
|13.55
|19/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|3.76
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|16/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|40
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|14.01
|18/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|James Doyle
|5.87
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|13.24
|07/09/18
|Kempton Park
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|6.22
|28/06/18
|Newcastle
|4/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|2.58
|19/05/18
|Newbury
|6/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|4.8
15. Prompting (David O'Meara/Harry Bently)
Rapidly improving for new yard, confirming promise of his Ayr victory with a comfortable success at York (7f) 6 days ago. Cracking draw to work from and big player in search of hat-trick back at 1m.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|York
|1/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 13lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3
|14/07/20
|Ayr
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.7
|17/02/20
|Kempton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Luke Morris
|3.88
|08/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Curtis
|2.88
|19/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/6
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Luke Morris
|1.44
|26/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|6.15
|30/10/19
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|Eoin Walsh
|17.19
