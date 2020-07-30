Golden Mile Handicap: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Urban icon (Richard Hannon/Pat Dobbs)

Unbeaten at 2 yrs and largely consistent faced with some stiff tasks last term. Back to winning ways in AW listed event (7f) in March and not disgraced since. Yet, this a tough handicap debut.

No. 1 (9) Urban Icon SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 109 Form: 8243-1725

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Ascot 5/11 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Jason Watson 28.29 28/06/20 Windsor 2/7 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Pat Dobbs 7 07/06/20 Haydock Park 7/10 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 11lbs Sean Levey 9.09 07/03/20 Wolverhampton 1/10 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 3.34 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 3/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Tom Marquand 4.3 22/06/19 Ascot Jersey Stakes 4/18 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Tom Marquand 9.46 31/05/19 Epsom Downs 2/7 Flat 7f 3y Good 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 5.06 04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2000 Guineas 8/19 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 60 13/04/19 Newbury 3/8 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 8.28 12/06/18 Salisbury 1/14 Flat 6f Firm 9st 8lbs Tom Marquand 2.3 28/05/18 Windsor 1/11 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 4.56

2. Vale Of Kent (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning)

Landed the Bunbury Cup prior to a fine second this race 12 months ago. Mixed bag so far this campaign, well held in International Handicap (7f) at Ascot latest but no surprise to see him bounce back.

No. 2 (3) Vale Of Kent (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 108 Form: 24-347280

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Ascot 15/19 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Frankie Dettori 22 11/07/20 Newmarket (July) 8/17 Flat 7f Good 9st 10lbs Frankie Dettori 11.5 04/07/20 Epsom Downs 2/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Joe Fanning 6.67 27/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Frankie Dettori 3.89 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 4/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Joe Fanning 28.6 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 6.44 31/08/19 Chelmsford City 4/15 Flat 7f Slow 9st 10lbs Frankie Dettori 6.88 22/08/19 York 2/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 15.5 02/08/19 Goodwood 2/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Franny Norton 34 27/07/19 Ascot 13/23 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Frankie Dettori 10.48 13/07/19 Newmarket (July) 1/17 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Frankie Dettori 8.6 29/06/19 Newcastle 8/8 Flat 7f 14y Slow 10st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 9.93 19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 7/28 Flat 1m Soft 8st 13lbs P. J. McDonald 55 06/10/18 Ascot 4/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Joe Fanning 34 08/09/18 Ascot 12/20 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Joe Fanning 19 01/09/18 Chelmsford City 4/15 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs William Buick 5.8 25/08/18 Goodwood 4/17 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Joe Fanning 6 04/08/18 Goodwood 1/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Joe Fanning 4.22 01/08/18 Goodwood 2/18 Flat 7f Good 9st 6lbs Joe Fanning 6.3 16/07/18 Ayr 1/8 Flat 1m Good 8st 13lbs Joe Fanning 5.9 06/07/18 Haydock Park 6/7 Flat 7f 212y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Franny Norton 4.58

3. Sir Busker (William Knight/Oisin Murphy)

Improving handicapper who made it three from his last five when weaving through to lead late in the Silver Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. Smashing second in Bunbury Cup followed and his record here is appealing.

No. 3 (7) Sir Busker (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 107 Form: 52416-112

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Newmarket (July) 2/17 Flat 7f Good 9st 4lbs Oisin Murphy 12.5 17/06/20 Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup 1/22 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Oisin Murphy 14.5 02/06/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 9.2 15/10/19 Kempton Park 6/8 Flat 1m Std 8st 13lbs Jamie Spencer 7.4 23/09/19 Kempton Park 1/8 Flat 1m Slow 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 11.23 31/08/19 Chester 4/11 Flat 7f 127y Gd/sft V 8st 2lbs Jimmy Quinn 15.76 10/08/19 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 7f 37y Heavy V 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 9.5 18/07/19 Epsom Downs 5/6 Flat 7f 3y Good V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 2.2 04/07/19 Epsom Downs 2/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm V 9st 7lbs Callum Shepherd 3.65 09/06/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 4.93 10/05/19 Ascot 4/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs William Buick 6.8 03/05/19 Lingfield Park 5/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs James Doyle 13.5 27/10/18 Newbury 8/14 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Callum Shepherd 4.38 14/10/18 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 3.55 21/09/18 Newbury 1/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 46 01/09/18 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 1lbs David Egan 9.4 22/08/18 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs David Egan 25.23

4. Blown By Wind (Mark Johnston/ Patrick McDonald)

Better than ever this term, winning at Newmarket (7f) in June and back to that level when runner-up at that venue later that month. Blew the start last time though, and draw in 14 not ideal here.

No. 4 (14) Blown By Wind SBK 12/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 106 Form: 751-81020

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Newmarket (July) 10/17 Flat 7f Good 9st 8lbs P. J. McDonald 15.27 27/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs James Doyle 4.1 16/06/20 Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap 13/23 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Joe Fanning 29.7 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 8 07/03/20 Wolverhampton 8/10 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Joe Fanning 22.59 14/10/19 Musselburgh 1/9 Flat 7f 33y Heavy 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 16.5 03/09/19 Kempton Park 5/10 Flat 1m Slow 9st 7lbs Franny Norton 23 16/08/19 Chelmsford City 7/11 Flat 1m Slow 9st 3lbs Vincent C. Y. Ho 36 03/08/19 Goodwood 11/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 25 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 15/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs James Doyle 30 29/06/19 Chester 9/9 Flat 7f 1y Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Royston Ffrench 25.7 15/06/19 York 9/22 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 17.33 08/06/19 Newmarket (July) 2/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs James Doyle 8 27/05/19 Leicester 2/5 Flat 6f Gd/frm 10st 1lbs Franny Norton 7.45 14/07/18 Newmarket (July) 7/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 1lbs James Doyle 7.39 02/07/18 Pontefract 1/4 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Franny Norton 1.52 19/06/18 Ascot Coventry 7/23 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs James Doyle 60.37 24/05/18 Sandown Park 4/9 Flat 5f 10y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs James Doyle 5.2 12/05/18 Ascot 1/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs William Buick 4.4 30/04/18 Windsor 2/7 Flat 5f 21y Good 9st 8lbs James Doyle 1.39 16/04/18 Windsor 1/7 Flat 5f 21y Heavy 9st 2lbs James Doyle 3.2

5. Bless Him (David Simcock/Tom Marquand)

Rounded off 2019 with handicap wins but hasn't looked up to listed/pattern company so far this term. Worth noting his best efforts have come over a straight mile.

No. 5 (6) Bless Him (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 18 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 105 Form: 742011-78

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Ascot 8/11 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm H 9st 1lbs Luke Morris 90 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm H 9st 7lbs Callum Shepherd 42 06/09/19 Ascot 1/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm H 9st 6lbs Jamie Spencer 5.71 25/08/19 Yarmouth 1/5 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm H 9st 12lbs Jamie Spencer 4.2 30/07/19 Goodwood 12/16 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good H 8st 10lbs Stevie Donohoe 26.97 29/06/19 Windsor 2/5 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm H 9st 9lbs Pat Cosgrave 4.8 08/06/19 Chelmsford City 4/11 Flat 1m Std/slow H 9st 7lbs Robert Havlin 16 16/05/19 York 7/14 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm H 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 15 11/08/18 Ascot 7/10 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm H 9st 11lbs Joao Moreira 4.66 14/07/18 York 3/8 Flat 7f 192y Good H 9st 12lbs Andrea Atzeni 7.8 20/06/18 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 9/30 Flat 1m Gd/frm H 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 40 30/05/18 Nottingham 6/6 Flat 1m 75y Heavy H 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 12 27/08/17 Goodwood 5/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm H 8st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 5.33 22/06/17 Ascot Britannia Stakes 1/29 Flat 1m Gd/frm H 8st 9lbs Jamie Spencer 40.19 27/05/17 Goodwood 5/10 Flat 7f Good H 7st 9lbs Aaron Jones 13.36 06/05/17 Doncaster 3/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Jamie Spencer 3.51 01/04/17 Chelmsford City 1/8 Flat 1m Std 8st 13lbs Oisin Murphy 3.7 17/03/17 Lingfield Park 2/6 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 1.49

6. Montatham (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)

Upwardly mobile sort who progressed again to make it two wins from last three starts at Sandown (1m) 26 days ago, albeit all out to hold on. Handicapper applies more pressure but that may not be his limit.

No. 6 (15) Montatham SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 104 Form: 11324-121

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Sandown Park 1/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 2.35 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 2/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 10.47 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 4.05 19/11/19 Kempton Park 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 3.34 14/10/19 Musselburgh 2/9 Flat 7f 33y Heavy 8st 9lbs Paul Hanagan 4.9 18/09/19 Yarmouth 3/5 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 4.22 31/08/19 Beverley 1/7 Flat 7f 96y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 1.34 16/08/19 Thirsk 1/6 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 2lbs Paul Hanagan 1.42 26/10/18 Newbury 3/16 Flat 6f 110y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 8

7. Afaak (Charlie Hills/Dane O'Neill)

2019 Royal Hunt Cup winner. Not disgraced in this year's renewal of that race on his reappearance and not as bad as bare result in John Smith's Cup latest. Blinkers now enlisted.

No. 7 (11) Afaak SBK 16/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 103 Form: 0/15004-70

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 York 14/22 Flat 1m 2f 56y Good 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 24 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 7/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Cieren Fallon 12.69 22/11/19 Sakhir 4/13 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley - 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 18/30 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Jim Crowley 27.3 02/08/19 Goodwood 12/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Jim Crowley 22 13/07/19 York 5/21 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 22 19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 1/28 Flat 1m Soft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 32.67 29/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 25/33 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm V 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 40.79 12/09/18 Doncaster 3/4 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 2.19 23/08/18 York 6/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 6.9 31/07/18 Goodwood 4/15 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 10.67 20/06/18 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 2/30 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 12.51 17/05/18 York 1/10 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 6 21/04/18 Newbury 12/22 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 8.8 29/09/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/16 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 7.65 08/09/17 Ascot 4/11 Flat 1m Soft 8st 7lbs David Probert 3.2 15/07/17 Newmarket (July) 4/10 Flat 1m Good 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 4.53 22/06/17 Ascot Britannia Stakes 7/29 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Jim Crowley 13.85 03/06/17 Doncaster 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Dane O'Neill 14.99 13/05/17 Thirsk 1/9 Flat 7f 218y Good 9st 1lbs Dane O'Neill 1.66 18/04/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 27.72

8. Cardsharp (Mark Johnston/William Buick)

Given a chance by the assessor and latest third in the International Stakes at Ascot was a big step in the right direction. On a good mark on that evidence but a well-run 7f has suited best previously.

No. 8 (5) Cardsharp SBK 14/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 101 Form: 07-480603

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Ascot 3/19 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Adam Kirby 33.2 11/07/20 Newmarket (July) 13/17 Flat 7f Good 9st 5lbs James Doyle 39.39 28/06/20 Windsor 6/7 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Adam Kirby 11 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 15/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Adam Kirby 248.74 07/06/20 Haydock Park 8/10 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 8lbs Franny Norton 40.79 07/03/20 Wolverhampton 4/10 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Adam Kirby 14.61 29/06/19 Newmarket (July) 7/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 5lbs Frankie Dettori 5.9 19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 26/28 Flat 1m Soft 9st 11lbs Jason Hart 182.21 25/05/19 York 1/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 13lbs Jason Hart 4.92 11/05/19 Ascot 21/26 Flat 7f Good 9st 8lbs John Egan 87.63 27/04/19 Leicester 3/6 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs William Buick 11 19/04/19 Lingfield Park 10/11 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 5lbs Joe Fanning 15 23/03/19 Kempton Park 3/4 Flat 7f Slow 9st 9lbs Joe Fanning 1.66 13/03/19 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 9lbs Joe Fanning 3.73 09/03/19 Wolverhampton 3/8 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 3lbs Joe Fanning 17.9 06/10/18 Ascot 8/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Franny Norton 67.27 08/09/18 Ascot 17/20 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs William Buick 34.95 26/08/18 Goodwood 3/6 Flat 7f Heavy 8st 12lbs Franny Norton 17 28/07/18 Ascot 15/27 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs James Doyle 23.21 14/07/18 Newmarket (July) 4/18 Flat 7f Good 9st 5lbs James Doyle 34 30/06/18 Newcastle 6/10 Flat 6f Slow 8st 10lbs Joe Fanning 16.02

9. Willie John (Roger Varian/Andrea Atzeni)

Lightly-race type who ran best race when runner-up in 1¼m listed event here last May. Disappointing both subsequent starts in 2019 but best not judged on his return effort in the Hunt Cup on return.

No. 9 (8) Willie John SBK 14/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 100 Form: 17/4205-0

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 19/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 34.63 11/09/19 Doncaster 5/6 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.74 18/06/19 Ascot Wolferton Stakes 14/16 Flat 1m 1f 212y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Andrea Atzeni 12.61 25/05/19 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 9st 1lbs David Egan 10.5 31/03/19 Doncaster 4/6 Flat 1m 3f 197y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.04 22/09/18 Longchamp 7/7 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni - 04/08/18 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.14 16/10/17 Yarmouth 1/15 Flat 7f 3y Good 9st 2lbs Gerald Mosse 10.5

10. Zwayyan (Andrew Balding/Silvestre De Sousa)

Largely held his form well after winning on reappearance last season. Similarly ran well when fourth in Coral Challenge (1m) on return but present mark leaves him vulnerable in a race like this.

No. 10 (12) Zwayyan SBK 16/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 98 Form: 7470344-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Sandown Park 4/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 39.71 13/09/19 Sandown Park 4/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm B 10st 0lbs James Doyle 6.8 23/08/19 Chelmsford City 4/9 Flat 1m Slow V 9st 12lbs Rob Hornby 6.8 10/08/19 Ascot 3/10 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm B 9st 11lbs Yuga Kawada 11.28 19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 16/28 Flat 1m Soft 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 44 26/04/19 Sandown Park 7/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm V 9st 1lbs Rob Hornby 52.05 19/04/19 Bath 4/12 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Joshua Bryan 7.89 30/03/19 Doncaster 7/19 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 15.77 09/03/19 Wolverhampton 1/13 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 2lbs David Probert 8.8 20/10/18 Ascot 16/20 Flat 1m Gd/sft B 8st 12lbs Jason Watson 21 29/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 16/33 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm B 9st 1lbs Jason Watson 74.01 07/09/18 Ascot 2/9 Flat 1m Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Jason Watson 5.08 24/08/18 Chelmsford City 1/12 Flat 1m Std B 9st 9lbs Jason Watson 3.1 11/08/18 Ascot 3/10 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm B 9st 9lbs C. Brown 9.91 16/06/18 Sandown Park 5/11 Flat 1m Good B 9st 11lbs David Probert 8.58 30/05/18 Nottingham 2/6 Flat 1m 75y Heavy B 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 4.1 19/05/18 Newbury 4/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Joshua Bryan 18.71 13/10/17 York 4/20 Flat 7f 192y Good B 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 16 06/10/17 Ascot 1/11 Flat 1m Gd/sft B 9st 3lbs Frankie Dettori 3.95 08/09/17 Haydock Park 4/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Soft 9st 6lbs Pat Cosgrave 4.46 05/08/17 Doncaster 4/8 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs William Buick 4.2

11. Fox Premier (Andrew Balding/Rob Hornby)

Generally progressive in 2019, second in strong 9.9f handicap at this meeting on final outing. Seemed amiss at Royal Ascot on comeback but can't be written off now tongue tied.

No. 11 (10) Fox Premier (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 97 Form: 526/1192-0

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 23/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Silvestre De Sousa 11 01/08/19 Goodwood 2/11 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.34 20/06/19 Ascot King George V Stakes 9/16 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Silvestre De Sousa 13.08 30/05/19 Sandown Park 1/6 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.62 09/05/19 Chelmsford City 1/5 Flat 1m 2f Slow 8st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.82 06/09/18 Salisbury 6/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 2.18 24/08/18 Goodwood 2/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs David Probert 3.58 17/08/18 Newbury 5/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 2.78 06/07/18 Sandown Park 6/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 4.02

12. Cliffs Of Capri (Jamie Osbourne/Dougie Costello)

Landed final start in Meydan (1m, blinkered) and continued good work back in Britain, hitting frame all three starts in competitive big-field handicaps at 7f. Mark has crept up but respected nevertheless.

No. 12 (4) Cliffs Of Capri SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 97 Form: 37-791242

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Ascot 2/19 Flat 7f Gd/frm B 8st 13lbs Dougie Costello 15.34 16/06/20 Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap 4/23 Flat 7f Gd/frm B 9st 1lbs Dougie Costello 21 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm B 9st 6lbs Dougie Costello 32 20/02/20 Meydan 1/13 Flat 7f 210y Good B 8st 5lbs Tadhg O'Shea 90 06/02/20 Meydan 9/10 Flat 6f 211y Good 0 8st 10lbs Tadhg O'Shea 38 09/01/20 Meydan 7/12 Flat 7f 210y Gd/sft 0 8st 8lbs Tadhg O'Shea 15.1 18/10/19 Wolverhampton 7/10 Flat 1m 142y Std 0 9st 7lbs Dougie Costello 29.3 04/10/19 Ascot 3/7 Flat 7f Soft 0 11st 6lbs Mr Alex Ferguson 5.3 31/08/19 Chelmsford City 14/15 Flat 7f Slow 0 9st 0lbs Dougie Costello 23.52 24/08/19 Goodwood 4/12 Flat 7f Good 0 8st 10lbs Dougie Costello 13.5 31/07/19 Goodwood 4/18 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 11lbs Dougie Costello 32 20/07/19 Newbury 3/8 Flat 7f Gd/sft 0 9st 2lbs Dougie Costello 12 20/06/19 Chelmsford City 3/8 Flat 1m Fast 0 9st 9lbs Dougie Costello 9.07 28/02/19 Meydan 12/14 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 0 8st 13lbs Pat Dobbs 16.5 21/02/19 Meydan 3/16 Flat 7f 210y Good 0 8st 11lbs Pat Dobbs 17.62 07/02/19 Meydan 4/13 Flat 6f 211y Good 0 8st 11lbs C. D. Hayes 5.62 10/01/19 Meydan 4/16 Flat 7f 210y Firm 8st 11lbs C. D. Hayes 32.42 05/10/18 Ascot 1/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm 0 11st 7lbs Mr Alex Ferguson 3.71 08/09/18 Ascot 5/20 Flat 7f Gd/frm 0 8st 9lbs Nicola Currie 13.66 01/09/18 Chelmsford City 6/15 Flat 7f Slow 0 8st 12lbs Dougie Costello 17.9 11/08/18 Chelmsford City 2/10 Flat 7f Std 0 10st 3lbs Dougie Costello 7.6

13. Baltic Baron (David O'Meara/Jason Watson)

Only a maiden win in France to his name but he has posted plenty of decent efforts in very competitive 1m handicaps since joining this yard. Too free in John Smith's Cup latest but this more suitable.

No. 13 (13) Baltic Baron (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 94 Form: 25030-750

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 York 16/22 Flat 1m 2f 56y Good v 8st 12lbs Angus Villiers 36.07 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 5/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm + 8st 12lbs Daniel Tudhope 47.03 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/10 Flat 1m Good z 9st 4lbs Harry Bentley 17.5 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 14/30 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm z 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 48.31 14/09/19 Doncaster 3/3 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 9st 4lbs David Nolan 3.65 22/08/19 York 11/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm V 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 23.63 02/08/19 Goodwood 5/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm V 8st 13lbs Daniel Tudhope 25.59 26/07/19 York 2/9 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 10st 3lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.87 27/06/19 Newcastle 9/12 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 14 15/06/19 Sandown Park 2/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft 10st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 16.5 05/06/19 Nottingham 2/5 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 2lbs David Nolan 6.98 18/10/18 Longchamp 4/9 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 12lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 26/09/18 Maisons-Laffitte 2/7 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 12lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 21/08/18 Deauville 4/5 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 0lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 09/08/18 Deauville 3/7 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 13lbs - 14/07/18 Longchamp 2/7 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 13lbs - 26/05/18 Bordeaux 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 98y Good 8st 12lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 27/04/18 Chantilly 1/12 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 2lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 11/04/18 Longchamp 2/9 Flat 7f 210y Heavy 9st 2lbs - 15/10/17 Chantilly 2/6 Flat 7f 210y Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 29/09/17 Saint-Cloud 3/8 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 12lbs -

14. Almufti (Hugo Palmer/David Egan)

All three career victories have come on AW but he excelled when fourth in Silver Hunt Cup (1m) two starts back, impressing with how he travelled. Not disgraced latest but finishing effort was a shade tame.

No. 14 (1) Almufti SBK 20/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 91 Form: 601-51444

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 4/6 Flat 1m Good z 9st 6lbs Ryan Moore 6.23 17/06/20 Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup 4/22 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 9st 5lbs James Doyle 36.28 22/02/20 Lingfield Park 4/6 Flat 1m 1y Std z 8st 7lbs Jack Mitchell 2.56 08/02/20 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 1m 1y Std/slow z 8st 8lbs Jack Mitchell 6.2 11/01/20 Chelmsford City 5/6 Flat 1m Slow z 9st 9lbs Jack Mitchell 4.6 30/12/19 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 1m 1y Std z 9st 6lbs Jack Mitchell 4.8 30/11/19 Wolverhampton 11/11 Flat 1m 142y Std z 9st 6lbs Tom Marquand 4.2 31/10/19 Lingfield Park 6/13 Flat 7f 1y Std z 8st 5lbs David Egan 13.55 19/09/19 Chelmsford City 6/10 Flat 6f Slow z 9st 7lbs James Doyle 3.76 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 16/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 40 04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs James Doyle 14.01 18/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 6lbs James Doyle 5.87 27/10/18 Newbury 3/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Jason Watson 13.24 07/09/18 Kempton Park 1/14 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 2lbs James Doyle 6.22 28/06/18 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 2.58 19/05/18 Newbury 6/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 4.8

15. Prompting (David O'Meara/Harry Bently)

Rapidly improving for new yard, confirming promise of his Ayr victory with a comfortable success at York (7f) six days ago. Cracking draw to work from and big player in search of hat-trick back at 1m.

No. 15 (2) Prompting SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 89 Form: 32-13211