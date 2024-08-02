Saturday Racing Tips: Jehangeer has more to offer say Timeform

Free Wind the class act in the Lillie Langtry

Jehangeer to relish the step up in trip

Mighty Bandit going in the right direction

Free Wind was a disappointing favourite in this race last year but the testing ground, which made for a slog at the trip, offered a legitimate excuse and she quickly bounced back with a close-up second in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks.

Free Wind was beaten only a head by Warm Heart and pulled two and a quarter lengths clear of the third at York, producing a smart performance that represents the best form on offer here - she's 2lb clear on Timeform ratings.

She wasn't at her best when readily brushed aside by Bluestocking in the Middleton Stakes at York on her return but that rival has since won the Pretty Polly Stakes and finished runner-up in the King George, so Free Wind was by no means disgraced and, with the Gosden team in excellent order, she can be expected to be closer to her peak.

Free Wind in the 15:00 at Goodwood

The way Jehangeer powered home to win a six-furlong handicap at Thirsk last time suggests that he should relish this step up in trip to seven furlongs.

Jehangeer, who had shaped with encouragement when third on his handicap debut and seasonal reappearance at Newmarket in May, had been gelded and given a breathing operation prior to his run at Thirsk last month and he showed improved form.

He looked uncomfortable with the pace in the early stages but he found plenty and was never stronger than at the line, where he was ultimately well on top and registered a length-and-a-quarter success.

He's up 5lb here but remains with untapped potential over this longer trip, while his tall physique and excellent pedigree (brother to Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain) offers hope he can carry on improving. He's the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform 'p' to highlight he's a likely improver.

Jehangeer in the 16:10 at Goodwood

Mighty Bandit made a disappointing start for Warren Greatrex following his €420,000 purchase out of Gordon Elliott's yard as he was pulled up in the Triumph Hurdle, finished down the field in a Punchestown novice hurdle and only offered slight encouragement when sixth on his Flat debut at Windsor.

However, he showed marked improvement to go close at Chepstow, pulling well clear of the third, then took another step forward to get off the mark at Pontefract where there was plenty to like about how he stayed on in a soundly-run race to see off a promising rival.

That form was given a boost by the runner-up winning with ease on his next outing and an opening BHA handicap mark of 82 could underestimate Mighty Bandit, especially with the step up to a mile and a half promising to draw out further improvement. He's 2lb clear on Timeform's ratings and has the 'p' for likely improver, keeping in mind that it's still early days in this four-year-old's career.