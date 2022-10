NAP: Jon Snow is sure to progress

Jon Snow - 15:00 Galway

Jon Snow has made a promising start to his chasing career, first finishing third on his debut at this course in July and then confirming the promise of that effort with a comfortable success at Killarney the following month.

He was back up in trip on the last occasion and seemed all the better for it, jumping to the front three out and gradually asserting from there to land the spoils by two and a half lengths.

Likely to progress further as he gains in experience over fences, Jon Snow is already useful and should be able to put his race fitness to good use to come out on top in what is likely to develop into a match with Irish Grand National runner-up Frontal Assault.

No. 2 Jon Snow (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Hallowed Star has strong claims

Hallowed Star - 15:35 Galway

Hallowed Star shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on his chasing debut over this course and distance last month, ultimately proving no match for the winner but sticking this task well to pull clear of the rest.

That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to improve with that first experience of chasing under his belt.

In a race won last year by none other than the subsequent Grand National winner Noble Yeats, Hallowed Star rates a confident selection to gain a second course success of recent months having also won a handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival by 17 lengths.

No. 5 Hallowed Star (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 1.9 Trainer: John Joseph Hanlon, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Clairmc can open her account

Clairmc - 13:50 Galway

Clairmc is still low mileage over hurdles and the form she showed when third in a maiden at Fairyhouse in April suggests she is well capable of winning races in this sphere.

The switch to handicaps could well hold the key to unlocking more improvement and an opening mark of 109 is unlikely to prove beyond her somewhere down the line.

Today could well be the day and it's certainly a race which has been kind to trainer Gavin Cromwell, who was won two of the last three runnings.