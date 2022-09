NAP: Indigo Breeze is a big player

Indigo Breeze - 18:45 Galway

Indigo Breeze shaped encouragingly until taking a late tumble on his chasing debut at Limerick in July, around three lengths down and held in second when falling two out.

He achieved a useful level of form over hurdles last season and it's surely just a matter of time before he gets off the mark over fences judged on the promise of his debut.

This looks an ideal opportunity given that Indigo Breeze is top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings with the promise of more to come.

No. 3 Indigo Breeze (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: The Shunter fancied to shine

The Shunter - 17:15 Galway

The one who makes most appeal at the weights here is Emmet Mullins' Cheltenham Festival winner The Shunter.

That win came over fences in the Paddy Power Plate in 2021, but The Shunter is nothing if not versatile and today he is back over the smaller obstacles for the first time since finishing a respectable seventh in a competitive handicap at the Punchestown Festival in the spring.

After that, he made a belated but successful Flat debut in a maiden at Sligo before contesting the Galway Plate back over fences when a bad mistake early on didn't help his cause.

The Shunter comes here on the back of a useful effort back on the Flat at Killarney last month when third behind his stablemate Cape Gentleman in an amateur riders contest, putting him spot on for another big run.

No. 7 The Shunter (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Robindevidastar can step up again

Robindevidastar - 18:15 Galway

Robindevidastar caught the eye after 12 weeks off when sixth in a big-field handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan last time, his rider getting nowhere near the bottom of him.

Held up in the early stages, he still had plenty to do early in the straight and wasn't given at all a hard time as he passed the post 12 lengths behind the winner.

Robindevidastar is 1 lb lower in the weights today and very much one to bear in mind now refitted with a tongue strap.