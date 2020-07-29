- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: Davy Russell
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: 148
Galway Festival Tips: Hard to ignore the claims of Galvin on day three
The Galway Plate takes centre stage on Wednesday, and Alan Dudman is keeping the faith with a pair of Gordon Elliott runners in the race....
"He travelled better than anything else in one of the novice handicaps at Cheltenham only to be outstayed by Imperial Aura."
Elliott has serious chances of Plate success
A red-hot edition of the Galway Plate is a race to savour at 18:45 and with a maximum field of 22, it goes without saying, we'll need a bit of luck to go close to winning.
Leading trainer at the meeting for the past two seasons Willie Mullins has an ultra-strong hand. Did you expect anything less? He is looking to plunder the first prize with an army of six - and I think Easy Game looks the best of his chances at around [10.0].
He has a bit of speed for a horse over this trip, which is always a good thing to take a position at Galway. He holds outstanding claims from his second to Faugheen in the Flogas last winter, but he does have a negative with an unseat next to his name from his run in the RSA.
Even a mention of that run with a switch to handicap company from 154 will attract a few in.
Galvin is a bit shorter and has been the 6/1 Sportsbook favourite in the week building up to this, and he travelled better than anything else in one of the novice handicaps at Cheltenham only to be outstayed by Imperial Aura. He was matched In-Play at [1.53] with the runner-up effort, and I am sure a few layers will be eager to catch him up the Galway hill. But I don't have any worries on that front.
His jumping still needs a bit of work, though, as he is prone to lapses in concentration. Although his blunder at the first at Prestbury Park was more to do with him being sideswiped by another horse - and that's a very short run to the first there.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/07/20
|Killarney
|1/4
|Chase
|2m 4f 180y
|Gd/sft
|11st 6lbs
|Davy Russell
|1.16
|10/03/20
|Cheltenham Novices' Handicap Chase
|2/20
|Chase
|2m 4f 44y
|Soft
|11st 4lbs
|Davy Russell
|5.5
|26/11/19
|Punchestown
|2/7
|Chase
|2m 3f 150y
|Heavy
|11st 3lbs
|Davy Russell
|5.35
|12/11/19
|Fairyhouse
|4/14
|Chase
|2m 5f
|Heavy
|11st 12lbs
|Davy Russell
|16.5
|27/10/19
|Galway
|-/9
|Chase
|2m 6f 111y
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|Davy Russell
|5.3
|12/04/19
|Ayr
|2/5
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/frm
|11st 10lbs
|Davy Russell
|2.2
|13/03/19
|Cheltenham Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
|6/16
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Soft
|11st 7lbs
|Davy Russell
|14.4
|06/02/19
|Ayr
|1/14
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|12st 0lbs
|Davy Russell
|1.41
|19/01/19
|Navan
|1/4
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 7lbs
|Davy Russell
|7.2
|18/08/18
|Perth
|1/5
|Hurdle
|2m 47y
|Good
|11st 1lbs
|Richard Johnson
|1.28
|26/07/18
|Limerick
|1/8
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 8lbs
|Ms Lisa O'Neill
|1.29
|10/07/18
|Roscommon
|1/10
|Bumper
|2m 50y
|Good
|11st 8lbs
|Ms Lisa O'Neill
|3.69
Is he a bet? I think he still is as he looked like a horse better than 148. He is also fit from winning a small non-event at Killarney which was effectively a testimonial couple laps.
It would be somewhat unoriginal to throw up one bet with the favourite, so I'd like to keep The Storyteller onside at a big price [23.0] on the Exchange.
I backed him at Cheltenham for the Pertemps - only for him to get nabbed by his stablemate Sire Du Berlais, in true Sire Du Berlais style. It was a brilliant run though over 3m, and he's got a nice combination of stamina and speed with the way he travels.
I'd be staggered if you couldn't get a decent trade out of his price, so I don't expect that [23.0] to last long.
He looks the type of horse that will enjoy being buried up the inside and played late, so it's a big moment for 5lb claiming jockey Sean O'Keeffe. With graded form over the fences, he looks one for the Place market too.
Here's hoping for success for the trainer of the duo, and you can click here to read his thoughts about Galvin's chances.
Expect much better from De Bromhead's chaser
I fancied the chances of Jan Maat on his return at Killarney in a good handicap last time, and despite being well backed, he ran a shocker. The 7yo likes to dominate and make the running, and it was clear early that he wasn't happy. Whether it was the fact he couldn't press on alone I don't know, but the ground looked to be riding quite soft. Interestingly, Timeform gave the description as good to soft rather than officially good.
9/4, below form fifth of 10 in handicap chase at Killarney (17f, good to soft) 22 days ago. That was his first start for 4 months and he ran well in a C&D event at this meeting 12 months ago.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/07/20
|Killarney
|5/10
|Chase
|2m 1f
|Gd/sft
|10st 13lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|3.79
|13/03/20
|Cheltenham Grand Annual Chase
|10/18
|Chase
|2m 62y
|Gd/sft
|10st 13lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|17.65
|16/10/19
|Punchestown
|1/4
|Chase
|2m 2f 140y
|Soft
|11st 1lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|3.42
|08/09/19
|Listowel
|2/5
|Chase
|2m 1f
|Gd/sft
|11st 7lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|5.33
|01/08/19
|Galway
|2/6
|Chase
|2m 2f 54y
|Good
|11st 1lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|11
|21/07/19
|Tipperary
|1/15
|Chase
|2m 1f 50y
|Gd/sft
|11st 12lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|3.9
|19/06/19
|Wexford
|2/14
|Chase
|2m
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|7.63
|28/05/19
|Ballinrobe
|9/15
|Chase
|2m 1f
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|Denis O'Regan
|30.72
|30/04/19
|Punchestown
|6/12
|Hurdle
|2m 100y
|Soft
|10st 4lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|12.38
|13/01/19
|Punchestown
|6/6
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 2lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|38
|27/12/18
|Leopardstown
|6/17
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|10st 4lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|6.2
|29/10/18
|Wexford
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 100y
|Gd/sft
|11st 10lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|3.05
|13/10/18
|Fairyhouse
|1/13
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|11st 4lbs
|Rachael Blackmore
|5.26
|14/05/18
|Killarney
|2/10
|Bumper
|2m 1f
|Gd/frm
|12st 0lbs
|Ms Lisa O'Neill
|18.5
|06/01/18
|Cork
|6/9
|Bumper
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 12lbs
|Ms L. O'Neill
|8.33
Or he could have needed the run after Cheltenham? With all those factors to consider for the Killarney effort, it's worth giving him another chance in what looks a competitive, but not unobtainable prize.
I'd love to see him bounce out and jump from the front. He is unchanged from his mark of 137, and as a Grade 3 winning novice, I'd be disappointed if he couldn't put that Killarney run behind him.
Promising sort. Good second of 20 in handicap chase at Cheltenham Festival (20.2f, soft, 4/1) before easily landing odds on comeback at Killarney. Major contender for Elliott/Russell.