Galway Festival Tips: Hard to ignore the claims of Galvin on day three

Elliott has serious chances of Plate success

A red-hot edition of the Galway Plate is a race to savour at 18:45 and with a maximum field of 22, it goes without saying, we'll need a bit of luck to go close to winning.

Leading trainer at the meeting for the past two seasons Willie Mullins has an ultra-strong hand. Did you expect anything less? He is looking to plunder the first prize with an army of six - and I think Easy Game looks the best of his chances at around [10.0].

He has a bit of speed for a horse over this trip, which is always a good thing to take a position at Galway. He holds outstanding claims from his second to Faugheen in the Flogas last winter, but he does have a negative with an unseat next to his name from his run in the RSA.

Even a mention of that run with a switch to handicap company from 154 will attract a few in.

Galvin is a bit shorter and has been the 6/1 Sportsbook favourite in the week building up to this, and he travelled better than anything else in one of the novice handicaps at Cheltenham only to be outstayed by Imperial Aura. He was matched In-Play at [1.53] with the runner-up effort, and I am sure a few layers will be eager to catch him up the Galway hill. But I don't have any worries on that front.

His jumping still needs a bit of work, though, as he is prone to lapses in concentration. Although his blunder at the first at Prestbury Park was more to do with him being sideswiped by another horse - and that's a very short run to the first there.

No. 7 Galvin (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 148 Form: 162/U422-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/07/20 Killarney 1/4 Chase 2m 4f 180y Gd/sft 11st 6lbs Davy Russell 1.16 10/03/20 Cheltenham Novices' Handicap Chase 2/20 Chase 2m 4f 44y Soft 11st 4lbs Davy Russell 5.5 26/11/19 Punchestown 2/7 Chase 2m 3f 150y Heavy 11st 3lbs Davy Russell 5.35 12/11/19 Fairyhouse 4/14 Chase 2m 5f Heavy 11st 12lbs Davy Russell 16.5 27/10/19 Galway -/9 Chase 2m 6f 111y Soft 11st 12lbs Davy Russell 5.3 12/04/19 Ayr 2/5 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 11st 10lbs Davy Russell 2.2 13/03/19 Cheltenham Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 6/16 Hurdle 2m 5f Soft 11st 7lbs Davy Russell 14.4 06/02/19 Ayr 1/14 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 12st 0lbs Davy Russell 1.41 19/01/19 Navan 1/4 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 11st 7lbs Davy Russell 7.2 18/08/18 Perth 1/5 Hurdle 2m 47y Good 11st 1lbs Richard Johnson 1.28 26/07/18 Limerick 1/8 Bumper 2m Gd/sft 11st 8lbs Ms Lisa O'Neill 1.29 10/07/18 Roscommon 1/10 Bumper 2m 50y Good 11st 8lbs Ms Lisa O'Neill 3.69

Is he a bet? I think he still is as he looked like a horse better than 148. He is also fit from winning a small non-event at Killarney which was effectively a testimonial couple laps.

It would be somewhat unoriginal to throw up one bet with the favourite, so I'd like to keep The Storyteller onside at a big price [23.0] on the Exchange.

I backed him at Cheltenham for the Pertemps - only for him to get nabbed by his stablemate Sire Du Berlais, in true Sire Du Berlais style. It was a brilliant run though over 3m, and he's got a nice combination of stamina and speed with the way he travels.

I'd be staggered if you couldn't get a decent trade out of his price, so I don't expect that [23.0] to last long.

He looks the type of horse that will enjoy being buried up the inside and played late, so it's a big moment for 5lb claiming jockey Sean O'Keeffe. With graded form over the fences, he looks one for the Place market too.

Here's hoping for success for the trainer of the duo, and you can click here to read his thoughts about Galvin's chances.

Expect much better from De Bromhead's chaser

I fancied the chances of Jan Maat on his return at Killarney in a good handicap last time, and despite being well backed, he ran a shocker. The 7yo likes to dominate and make the running, and it was clear early that he wasn't happy. Whether it was the fact he couldn't press on alone I don't know, but the ground looked to be riding quite soft. Interestingly, Timeform gave the description as good to soft rather than officially good.

No. 4 Jan Maat (Ger) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 137 Form: 9212210-5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/07/20 Killarney 5/10 Chase 2m 1f Gd/sft 10st 13lbs Rachael Blackmore 3.79 13/03/20 Cheltenham Grand Annual Chase 10/18 Chase 2m 62y Gd/sft 10st 13lbs Rachael Blackmore 17.65 16/10/19 Punchestown 1/4 Chase 2m 2f 140y Soft 11st 1lbs Rachael Blackmore 3.42 08/09/19 Listowel 2/5 Chase 2m 1f Gd/sft 11st 7lbs Rachael Blackmore 5.33 01/08/19 Galway 2/6 Chase 2m 2f 54y Good 11st 1lbs Rachael Blackmore 11 21/07/19 Tipperary 1/15 Chase 2m 1f 50y Gd/sft 11st 12lbs Rachael Blackmore 3.9 19/06/19 Wexford 2/14 Chase 2m Good 11st 12lbs Rachael Blackmore 7.63 28/05/19 Ballinrobe 9/15 Chase 2m 1f Good 11st 12lbs Denis O'Regan 30.72 30/04/19 Punchestown 6/12 Hurdle 2m 100y Soft 10st 4lbs Rachael Blackmore 12.38 13/01/19 Punchestown 6/6 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 11st 2lbs Rachael Blackmore 38 27/12/18 Leopardstown 6/17 Hurdle 2m Good 10st 4lbs Rachael Blackmore 6.2 29/10/18 Wexford 2/7 Hurdle 2m 100y Gd/sft 11st 10lbs Rachael Blackmore 3.05 13/10/18 Fairyhouse 1/13 Hurdle 2m Good 11st 4lbs Rachael Blackmore 5.26 14/05/18 Killarney 2/10 Bumper 2m 1f Gd/frm 12st 0lbs Ms Lisa O'Neill 18.5 06/01/18 Cork 6/9 Bumper 2m Heavy 11st 12lbs Ms L. O'Neill 8.33

Or he could have needed the run after Cheltenham? With all those factors to consider for the Killarney effort, it's worth giving him another chance in what looks a competitive, but not unobtainable prize.

I'd love to see him bounce out and jump from the front. He is unchanged from his mark of 137, and as a Grade 3 winning novice, I'd be disappointed if he couldn't put that Killarney run behind him.

