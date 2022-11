Won over hurdles at Wincanton in February

Well handicapped and trip set to suit

Today's most backed horse is Sizeable Sam who runs in the 15:00 Exeter this afternoon. Having opened at 17.016/1, Jeremy Scott's horse is now 6.511/2 to be first past the post.

Sizeable Sam struggled over fences last season, pulling up at Chepstow over 3m back in December 2021, but a revival back over hurdles has convinced Betfair punters he's worth chancing again.

No. 8 Sizable Sam SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 124

Cheekpieces seemed to do the trick, defying a 4lb higher mark at Wincanton over 2m5f trip to come out on top, before finishing second at Ascot over 2m6f back in March.

A previous third at Taunton over 3m trip indicates that Sizeable Sam can handle today's 3m trip and despite not performing over fences last term, he comes into this season with convincing form to his name.

At the top of the market is Colin Tizzard's Killer Kane 4.57/2, who has won two of his last three over fences. The yard is in flying form at present, and it's clear that the seven-year-old has potential to progress.

However, Killer Kane may just need the run, as it is his first outing since April, where he finished 25 lengths behind Sam Brown at Aintree over 3m1f.

Masters Legacy has been well backed in the market, having opened at 9.08/1 and is now 6.05/1. He normally has a rather strong record when fresh, but failed to deliver at Chepstow back in October, finishin sixth of 10 and over 10 lengths behind Knappers Hill.

Despite receiving support, this is his first start over fences and after his unusually poor return to the track, Betfair punters are looking elsewhere.

That elsewhere is firmly with Sizeable Sam, and once again wearing cheekpieces, which brought plenty of improvement last term, may well do the trick back over fences this afternoon.