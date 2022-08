It has been a slow week for Betfair punters but today's most backed horse has received significant interest this morning.

Richard Fahey's Installation has been backed in from 7/4 into 11/10 to win the 19:50 Thirsk and it isn't difficult to see why bettors are keen on the two-year-old.

Having run fairly green on debut at York, Installation did show promise nine weeks ago when finishing in third place, less than two lengths behind the winner. His eye catching performance clearly indicated that he will be a key player in today's field.

No. 6 (11) Installation SBK 11/10 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Thirteen go to the post but Installation's main competitor is Marshman, who won on debut for Karl Burke over at Ayr and also holds a Group 1 entry at present. Marshman won by almost two lengths on that occasion but has been hit with a 6lb rise in the weights and Betfair punters are clearly wanting to take him on.

Indiana Be is also of interesting having finished second on debut over course and distance but failed to build on that performance when a remote fourth at Haydock over seven furlongs as favourite. It'll be interesting to see if the step back in trip will suit, although the market has spoken clearly in favour of Fahey's horse.

Installation is very much the horse on everyone's lips for this one, with high expectations that the two-year-old can put in an improved performance to score on just his second attempt.

You can back Installation to win the 19:50 Thirsk at 11/10 here.