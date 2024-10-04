Friday Racing Tips: Timeform say Pearl Eye can gain compensation

Sectarius interesting on stable debut

More to come from Garfield Shadow

Pearl Eye caught the eye last time

Ed Bethell is building a good reputation of rejuvenating or improving new recruits from other yards and Sectarius looks a very interesting horse with that in mind.

He showed fairly useful form when trained in Ireland, not beaten far on his debut at Galway and finishing runner-up to a now-useful rival in a seven-furlong maiden at Gowran on his second start. Sectarius lost his way afterwards, and he has finished well beaten in two starts so far this year, but as mentioned, he has since made a positive stable switch, which is highlighted by Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag,

Bethell also has the Hot Trainer Flag, which indicates the yard is in excellent form, too. It is interesting that Bethell moves Sectarius significantly up in trip and it would be no surprise if he proves too good for these from what looks an attractive mark.

Recommended Bet Back Sectarius in the 16:15 Newcastle SBK 11/4

A good-quality handicap which can go the way of Garfield Shadow, who has won a couple of useful handicaps at Chester this season, and continued the theme of gradual progression when finishing a close third in a big-field seven-furlong handicap at Leopardstown last month.

He had no problem with the longer trip, but was given a little too much to do, closing all the way to the line and leaving the impression he has an even bigger performance in his locker when everything drops right.

Garfield Shadow was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort and is not yet fully exposed. He will have no problem dropping back to six furlongs, and he remains on a competitive mark.

Recommended Bet Back Garfield Shadow in the 16:30 Ascot SBK 4/1

This looks a competitive race of its type but Pearl Eye very much caught the eye at Chester last time and he is a horse to be positive about.

He was a four-time winner last year and ran right up to his best when making a winning reappearance in soft-ground at Pontefract in May and he arguably proved better than ever when narrowly denied last time.

Pearl Eye bounced back from somewhat of a lull with blinkers reapplied and he would have almost certainly won with a clear passage, going in snatches but making good headway and meeting trouble on more than one occasion. He finished with a flourish once in the clear to be beaten just a head and, with likely conditions no problem for him, he is well worth backing to gain compensation.

Recommended Bet Back Pearl Eye in the 17:05 Ascot SBK 7/1

