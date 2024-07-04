Friday Racing Tips: Quickthorn can make all the running say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Sandown on Friday...
Quickthorn can win again
Anno Domini looks a bright prospect
Beautiful Crown can complete a hat-trick
Quickthorn can resume winning ways
Quickthorn
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: Hughie Morrison
- F: 65/64116-5
Quickthorn isn't getting any younger but there is no doubting he's a very smart stayer at his best, as he showed when winning a listed race at York and the Group 1 Goodwood Cup last season.
He came in for an excellent ride on the latter occasion, allowed to slip clear of his rivals, around 20 lengths clear with about five lengths to go and never looking like being caught, having six lengths in hand at the line.
Quickthorn wasn't at his best on his return in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May, but that was his first start for eight months, and he was never able to build up an advantage which has often seen him to good effect. There is no obvious pace in this race on paper, though, and if he is allowed to go clear, he will likely take some pegging back over a course and distance he's won at before.
Anno Domini open to significant improvement
Anno Domini's sales price rose markedly to 525,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year, and he looked well above average when making a winning debut at Newbury last month.
He did well to win in the manner he did that day, hampered after a furlong and doing well to overcome that early trouble in-running to score with more in hand than the official margin suggests.
Anno Domini has the potential to improve significantly now - he has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating - and he's fully expected to follow up before having his sights raised further.
Beautiful Crown can win again
Beautiful Crown
- J: Mr Eireann Cagney
- T: Jack Jones
- F: 404370-11
Beautiful Crown lost his way somewhat for Brett Johnson, but he has been revitalised by Jack Jones, landing an almighty gamble on his debut for the yard, and following up under a penalty with plenty in hand at Chepstow last time.
That came over a mile and a quarter, but the return to a mile will be no problem for him, and a further 5 lb rise in the weights leaves him still well treated on the pick of his efforts.
The booking of Mr Eireann Cagney in this amateur riders' event, who won on him last time, and also rode a further two winners last month, is a plus, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.
Recommended bets
