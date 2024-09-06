Horse Racing Tips

Friday Racing Tips: Kristal Klear claims on ratings say Timeform

Horse racing at Ascot
Ascot hosts a seven-race Flat card on Friday

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Ascot and Haydock...

Waleefy going the right way

Waleefy has been progressing gradually this term and this well-bred colt - who is a half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum - could still have a bit more to offer.

Waleefy was suited by stepping back up in trip to seven furlongs when registering a comfortable victory at Doncaster on his penultimate start and he arguably produced an even better effort from an 8 lb higher mark at Newbury last time when finishing runner-up to a rival who was seen to good effect from the front.

Waleefy has yet to race on testing ground, so that's the question mark here, but the increased emphasis on stamina shouldn't bother him and he could be a notch above the rivals he meets in this classified stakes.

Recommended Bet

Back Waleefy in the 16:10 at Ascot

SBK11/4

Awaal to cash in on lower mark

Awaal was only seventh on his reappearance in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket in July, though he shaped better than the result would suggest as he fared best of the quartet who raced towards the far side.

Awaal failed to win last season but he ran some crackers in ultra-competitive handicaps, finishing placed in the Lincoln, Hunt Cup and Bunbury Cup.

This is a less competitive handicap than many he has contested, he looks well treated after dropping 2 lb in the weights following his latest effort - he's been placed off a 5 lb higher mark - and he handles cut in the ground, so he has plenty in his favour.

Recommended Bet

Back Awaal in the 16:45 at Ascot

SBK13/8

Kristal Klear can follow up recent win

Kristal Klear took advantage of a falling mark to finally register a first success at Southwell last week, doing so with a bit in hand.

Kristal Klear seemed suited by the return to positive tactics and she produced her best effort of the campaign to win by a length and a half, looking in control from before the furlong pole.

As that victory was achieved in an apprentice handicap she escapes a penalty so holds obvious claims off the same lowly mark here. She is 3 lb clear on Timeform ratings and it's also worth noting that she has run well here twice before, arguably producing the best effort of her career when placed last year off a much higher mark for her former stable.

Recommended Bet

Back Kristal Klear in the 16:55 at Haydock

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

Tony McFadden

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

