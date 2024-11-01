Friday Racing Tips: Kodilicious has strong claims say Timeform

Jessica Harrington was successful with Hotazhell in last Saturday's Futurity Trophy and another of her two-year-olds can land the main event on Newmarket's card with Kodilicious in the Bosra Sham Fillies' Stakes (13:43).

This is a step up in grade for the daughter of Kodi Bear who was a cosy winner at Sligo in August of what proved a good maiden for the track, with the next three home all winning next time out, including runner-up Rebel Diamond who went on to complete a hat-trick with a win in listed company.

Kodalicious has herself shown useful form in defeat in a couple of valuable nurseries. Runner-up at Cork next time, she was then a creditable fifth in the Birdcatcher Nursery at Naas last time in which the Cork winner Smoke Them Out finished second behind Last Encore who'd been third behind Kodilicious at Sligo. That form makes Kodilicious the one to beat here, putting her 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Kodilicious in the 13:43 at Newmarket SBK 4/1

James Owen has been firing in the winners under both codes of late, with the stable's juvenile hurdlers in the Gredley Family's colours being particularly successful with East India Dock, Opec and Ambiente Amigo all winning within the last week. It seems significant, therefore, that the same connections' Liam Swagger is the one who does duty in the listed Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby (14:25).

The half-brother to fairly useful hurdler Father of Jazz was placed several times on the Flat over the summer without winning but got off the mark at the first time of asking over hurdles at Market Rasen in September. Making the running and jumping well, Liam Swagger ran out a ready winner from Torrent and Model Approach who both take him on again here, the latter having won twice since.

The latter could be Liam Swagger's main danger this time, but the selection heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb and can build on the good impression he created on his debut.

Recommended Bet Back Liam Swagger in the 14:25 at Wetherby SBK 6/4

Crystal Glance has had just the two runs over hurdles for Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero and confirmed debut promise from Hereford the previous month when getting off the mark in a maiden at Bangor in May.

That was by no means a strong contest, with Crystal Glance coming out best by half a length in a race that turned into a sprint, but the handicapper hasn't gone overboard in assessing her for her first handicap and she looks capable of following up in the two-mile contest at Uttoxeter (15:10).

Related to some at least useful winners, Crystal Glance looks the type to improve again, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Glance in the 15:10 at Uttoxeter SBK 3/1

