Horse Racing Tips

Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know for Sandown

Jumps racing at Sandown
Timeform focus on the high-class card at Sandown on Friday

Timeform provide three horses to focus on at Betfair's sponsored Sandown card on Friday...

  • Mount Tempest bidding to repeat last year's win

  • Resplendent Grey sets the standard

  • Hoe Joly Smoke entitled to improve

Mount Tempest is well suited by Sandown course

Mount Tempest won this two-mile handicap chase (13:23 Sandown) 12 months ago and he should launch another bold bid following an encouraging reappearance that caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who issued the Horse In Focus Flag.

Mount Tempest is 8 lb higher in the weights than for last year's win, but he's 4lb lower than when a gallant third over this course and distance in January, a performance which underlined his effectiveness at this track and earned him the Horses For Courses Flag.

Mount Tempest looks well treated off his current mark - he's 2lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and it's worth noting that the blinkers he wore for the pick of his efforts last season are reapplied here having been left off on his return.

Recommended Bet

Back Mount Tempest in the 13:23 at Sandown

SBK9/5

Clear claims on ratings for Resplendent Grey

There are some promising novice chasers in the Betfair Esher Novices' Chase (14:33) but the one with the best credentials is Resplendent Grey following his runner-up effort in a listed chase at Cheltenham last month.

Resplendent Grey was a useful hurdler but has quickly proved himself a better chaser, impressing on his first start over fences at Uttoxeter and then showing even better form in defeat at Cheltenham where he might have gone close had he jumped as fluently as the winner in the home straight.

The form of that effort places him 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and he still retains the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely to do even better.

Recommended Bet

Back Resplendent Grey in the 14:33 at Sandown

SBK6/4

Form boost for Hoe Joly Smoke

Hoe Joly Smoke found Resplendent Grey too strong on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month but it looked like a good effort at the time and the winner's subsequent performance at Cheltenham has placed it in an even more positive light.

Hoe Joly Smoke earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag for his effort at Uttoxeter, moving through the race like a well-handicapped horse and for much of the way promising to play an even bigger part in the finish than he managed.

He was undone by some jumping errors, including at the final fence where he pecked badly on landing and lost momentum, but that lack of fluency is best excused given he was making his chasing debut and he should be more assured with that experience to call on. He appeals as being well treated off just a 1lb higher mark - he's 2lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and this step back up in trip shouldn't be an issue.

Recommended Bet

Back Hoe Joly Smoke in the 15:03 at Sandown

SBK9/4

