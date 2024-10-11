Friday Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Chepstow's Season Opener includes 12/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections as the National Hunt season returns at Chepstow

Big-priced runner makes each-way appeal in the opener

In-form mare could be ready for this step up in grade

Irish-raiders can enjoy a successful trip to Wales

Listen to Paul Nicholls Jumps Season Preview with Betfair: What's new for Team Ditcheat, top targets and runners to follow

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Point-to-point winner Ben Solo was purchased for £60,000 after beating Kandor, a subsequent novice winner with a rating of 117, comfortably by four-lengths at Ballycrystal.

The Rebecca Curtis-trained gelding made his debut under Rules when third in a Wincanton bumper to Centreofattention, a £65,000 three-year-old buy who runs in the famous colours of JP McManus. That was the winner's sole start to date, and he could be anything, but Yalla Habibi, who finished in second and is now rated 121, has significantly franked the form with two victories as well as a close third to the consistent Inoui Machin.

Ben Solo disappointed when sent off at 9/110.00 in his subsequent and most recent start at Exeter in February, when beaten convincingly by Teeshan, who then appeared in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He made much of the running that day in testing conditions, however, and it's a run worth forgiving as he had shown promise previously.

The yard has saddled a winner recently, indicating their horses could be ready to go first time out at this early stage of the season, and Ben Jones has ridden three hurdlers for the yard so far this term, winning once and finishing second twice, and recorded a 25 percent strike-rate at the track last term.

Although Paul Nicholls-trained Farland could prove tough to beat, at such short odds it might prove worth looking for an each-way alternative, and at enticing odds of 12/113.00, Ben Solo makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Solo E/W in 13:35 Chepstow SBK 12/1

In the Grade Two Persian War Novices' Hurdle, in-form Flying Fortune could prove worth siding with for the training partnership of Peter and Michael Bowen.

The five-year-old daughter of Soldier Of Fortune is bidding for a fourth successive win on the back of an impressive victory in a Series Final Novices' Hurdle at Worcester, in which she beat the likes of Ebony Warrior and Letterston Lily, both of whom had previously finished ahead of subsequent winner Al Gasparo, and also Backmersackme and Bob Bob Ricard.

Flying Fortune had previously finished second to subsequent Galway Listed winner Gale Mahler, whose form recently received a boost with Gaucher winning a Tipperary Grade Three.

A progressive mare, Flying Fortune is now on a career high mark of 121 but there could be further improvement to come in future. The team are in good form with the yard performing at a 36 percent strike-rate currently, and James Bowen recording a 25 percent win-rate in recent weeks. She has the benefit of race fitness on her side over some of her rivals, too, and receiving the mares' allowance helps her cause at the weights.

At a price of [....], she makes the most appeal and could be capable of landing a prize at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Flying Fortune in 15:15 Chepstow SBK 7/2

Emmet Mullins-trained runners are always feared on these shores and unexposed Sea Music looks an intriguing prospect over fences, capable of posing a threat on only his second chase start.

At Kilbeggan in June he made a winning start over the larger obstacles, convincingly beating 129-rated chaser Dutch Schultz who had the benefit of experience. The six-year-old jumped well on the whole on that occasion, and is entitled to improve for his debut outing, capable of taking a step forward here. He has prior point-to-point experience, too, which is a bonus, having finished second to subsequent €255,000 purchase Lough Owel on the Fairyhouse point-to-point course.

Over hurdles, Sea Music has form with the likes of I Will Be Baie, Moon D'Orange and Talk In The Park, all of whom are useful performers, and this step up in trip could well suit being out of a point-to-point winning dam, who also stayed three-miles over hurdles, in Sweet Music.

Richie McLernon, who has been in reasonable form of late, has a 60 percent win-rate aboard the yard's runners, which is another positive, and he could guide his partner to second success over fences in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Music in 16:25 Chepstow SBK 4/1

Likeable gelding Starman bids to give trainer Anthony McCann a first British winner as he lines up in the penultimate race on the card. From a mark off 118, with 3lb claimer James O'Sullivan aboard, he holds strong each-way claims, having shown a decent level of form in the past.

Reverting back over hurdles, having disappointed twice over fences in recent starts, he should be able to improve on his previous outings as he had shown a decent level of form over timber prior to his runs over fences.

Last December he beat short-priced favourite Splashing Out, now rated 120, in a novice event when sent off at odds of 14/115.00, with 128-rated Clodders Dream, a dual winner since, in third. Prior to that he had chased home the talented and ill-fated Absolute Notions at Fairyhouse, which followed a second-placed effort at Downpatrick.

A half-brother to talented Grade One winner Laurina, as well as dual Listed-winner Lamigo, Starman has enough ability to be competitive in this field.