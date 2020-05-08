To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 8 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...brings some strong form into this allowance optional claimer..."

Timeform on Navy Armed Guard

#2 Navy Armed Guard - Tampa Bay R6 (20:29)

Navy Armed Guard brings some strong form into this allowance optional claimer, including a couple of wide-margin wins in similar contest earlier in the meet. A switch back to his favoured dirt surface after a creditable run on turf last time looks the final piece in the jigsaw.

#10 Speakerit - Tampa Bay R7 (21:01)

Speakerit has been highly tried in two starts since breaking his maiden, and this drop into $10k claiming company looks just the right move to get him back on track. Good Solution is also likely to be on the premises, while Snow Lion can't be ignored either.

#7 Idle Time - Tampa Bay R9 (22:04)

Idle Time shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up over course and distance in March and that form was given a boost when the winner went in again next time. Granted normal improvement, Christophe Clement's charge should be tough to deny at the second attempt. Felix the Fox looks the biggest threat and can emerge best of the rest.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 8th May (R6 1m Allw Claim)

Friday 8 May, 8.29pm

Market rules

Optic Way
Navy Armed Guard
Rol Again Question
Blue Sky Kowboy
Town Classic
General Paddy
Im A G Six
Afterburner
Tampa (US) 8th May (R7 1m Claim)

Friday 8 May, 9.01pm

Market rules

Halel
Uncle Kevin
Channeledslongshot
Snow Lion
Silao
Romancing The Cat
Neat Street
Golden Prince
Wicked Courage
Speakerit
Sky D
Sinatra Devil
Brown Essence
Good Solution
Tampa (US) 8th May (R9 7f Mdn)

Friday 8 May, 10.04pm

Market rules

Beachwalker
U S Delta Force
The Happy Giant
Felix The Fox
Tiz Light The Way
Doubly Blessed
Idle Time
Hellfire Bob
Reliability
Timeform,

