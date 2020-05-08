Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 8 May

Tampa (US) 8th May (R6 1m Allw Claim)
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...
"...brings some strong form into this allowance optional claimer..."
Timeform on Navy Armed Guard
#2 Navy Armed Guard - Tampa Bay R6 (20:29)
Navy Armed Guard brings some strong form into this allowance optional claimer, including a couple of wide-margin wins in similar contest earlier in the meet. A switch back to his favoured dirt surface after a creditable run on turf last time looks the final piece in the jigsaw.
#10 Speakerit - Tampa Bay R7 (21:01)
Speakerit has been highly tried in two starts since breaking his maiden, and this drop into $10k claiming company looks just the right move to get him back on track. Good Solution is also likely to be on the premises, while Snow Lion can't be ignored either.
#7 Idle Time - Tampa Bay R9 (22:04)
Idle Time shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up over course and distance in March and that form was given a boost when the winner went in again next time. Granted normal improvement, Christophe Clement's charge should be tough to deny at the second attempt. Felix the Fox looks the biggest threat and can emerge best of the rest.
