Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 8 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
Timeform select their three best bets at Gold Coast on Friday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for him to get back to winning ways."

Timeform on Grey Missile

#3 Astralis - Gold Coast R7 (06:32)

Astralis was well-backed on her first start for Matthew Dunn at Coffs Harbour last time, and she duly obliged, running out an easy six-and-a-half-length winner to break her maiden. She is drawn wide here but is in good hands and looks capable of following-up. Spirit Esprit got his head in front in the final strides at Sunshine Coast last time and looks a genuine hope, while Firebox is another worth a second look in a very competitive race.

#7 Grey Missile - Gold Coast R8 (07:07)

Grey Missile has been impressive in recent runs and his form is second to none in this race. After winning at Sunshine Coast in January, Grey Missile has hit the frame in each of his three subsequent outings, including twice at this venue, and this looks a good opportunity for him to get back to winning ways. Freddie Fox Trot's recent form is impressive for this race, finishing first and second on his last two outings, both at this venue, so he must be in with a chance, while In His Stride is another expected to go close.

#8 Potro Duro - Gold Coast R9 (07:42)

Commissioner has been running well this term - two wins from four starts - and wasn't too far off adding to that when just missing at Ipswich last time. That form certainly stacks up in this race and he looks the one to be on. Potro Duro showed much improved form to open her account for the season at the second attempt with victory at this venue last time. She has the speed to overcome an unfavourable draw and, with further improvement anticipated, she looks the chief threat. Austria has hit the frame in five of her eight outings this season and again has solid place claims.

GCst (AUS) 8th May (R7 1400m Qlty)

Friday 8 May, 6.32am




1. Spirit Esprit
2. Maozi
3. Astralis
4. Mishani Blossom
5. Reagans Mistake
6. Firebox
7. Montez
8. Tears Of Love
9. Magic Beans
10. Accessory
11. La Trioli
12. Concealed Dynamite







GCst (AUS) 8th May (R8 1300m Hcap)

Friday 8 May, 7.07am




2. Alward
3. Freddie Fox Trot
5. In His Stride
6. Firsthand
7. Grey Missile
8. The Avenger
9. Tawfiq Boy
11. Colpo Di Tamburo







GCst (AUS) 8th May (R9 1200m Hcap)

Friday 8 May, 7.42am




2. Powerful Saga
4. Ramtastic
5. Stellar Power
6. Few Too Many
7. Motion Granted
8. Potro Duro
10. My Belly Button
13. Big Arjay
14. Shijin
15. Austria
17. Decisive Heart
18. So You Wish
19. Commissioner
20. Sir Magic
21. Wills Bid







Timeform,

