Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 7 February

Racing on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Aqueduct on Friday...

"Relatively unexposed compared to most of his rivals, there may still be more to come..."

Timeform on Soul Fight

#6 More Graytful - Aqueduct R1 (18:20 GMT)

More Graytful has run well to finish second on both starts to date and can break his maiden at the third time of asking. Scuttlebuzz was just behind the selection last time and may have to settle for minor money once more, while Dangerous Edge can take third place.

#6 Stay Fond - Aqueduct R4 (19:55 GMT)

Stay Fond has been in fine form of late for the Linda Rice team and can continue her winning ways going first-off-the-claim for Jeffrey Englehart. Cotton Candy Cutie ran much better on her most recent start and also has claims, along with Zecha, who has made the frame on her last 3 starts.

#2 Soul Fight - Aqueduct R5 (20:25 GMT)

Soul Fight bounced right back to form last time, finishing a good runner-up having been a long way below his best the time before. Relatively unexposed compared to most of his rivals, there may still be more to come from John Terranova's colt.

Recommended bets

US SmartPlays are up £60.90 since Monday

Aque (US) 7th Feb (R1 7f Mdn)

Friday 7 February, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Justintimeforwine
Theitalianamerican
Scuttlebuzz
Dangerous Edge
Daithi
Kilmarknock
More Graytful
Stash My Money

Aque (US) 7th Feb (R4 1m Claim)

Friday 7 February, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Judgement Free
Mazmania
Cotton Candy Cutie
Saratoga Style
Zecha
Stay Fond
Movie Score

Aque (US) 7th Feb (R5 1m Claim)

Friday 7 February, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bad Guy
Soul Fight
Chuckles
Awesome Adversary
Quintarelli
Dr. Deveras Way
Kadens Courage

Timeform,

