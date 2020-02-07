Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 7 February

#6 More Graytful - Aqueduct R1 (18:20 GMT)

More Graytful has run well to finish second on both starts to date and can break his maiden at the third time of asking. Scuttlebuzz was just behind the selection last time and may have to settle for minor money once more, while Dangerous Edge can take third place.

#6 Stay Fond - Aqueduct R4 (19:55 GMT)

Stay Fond has been in fine form of late for the Linda Rice team and can continue her winning ways going first-off-the-claim for Jeffrey Englehart. Cotton Candy Cutie ran much better on her most recent start and also has claims, along with Zecha, who has made the frame on her last 3 starts.

#2 Soul Fight - Aqueduct R5 (20:25 GMT)

Soul Fight bounced right back to form last time, finishing a good runner-up having been a long way below his best the time before. Relatively unexposed compared to most of his rivals, there may still be more to come from John Terranova's colt.

