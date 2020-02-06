Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 7 February

Back

Bold Decision - 16:35 Chelmsford

Bold Decision has been rejuvenated under the stewardship of Tony Carroll and proved better than ever when second at Wolverhampton recently, beaten only by another one interesting for this level. The two pulled clear of the remainder of the field and truth be told, Bold Decision would have had his head in front in another stride. He is stepped back up to a mile here and is difficult to oppose from the same mark.

Lay

Ignatius - 18:45 Chelmsford

Ignatius wasn't disgraced at Kempton last month, but also never really threatened the main principals in what was ultimately a low-grade affair. He has never been lower in the weights than he is now, but that is not necessarily a positive, and, considering he is on a thirteen race losing streak, he is relatively easy to pass up.

Smart Stat

Gaelik Coast - 16:20 Bangor

23% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Bangor

Winning Irish pointer Gaelik Coast shaped as if in need of the run when sixth on his hurdling debut, but duly left that form behind when a smooth winner at Doncaster last month, scoring with even more in hand than the bare margin of seven lengths might suggest. He is open to further improvement and, with the timefigure backing up his recent performance, he is taken to defy a penalty and record successive victories.