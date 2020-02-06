To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 7 February

Horses at Chelmsford
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...has been rejuvenated under the stewardship of Tony Carroll..."

Timeform on Bold Decision

Back
Bold Decision - 16:35 Chelmsford

Bold Decision has been rejuvenated under the stewardship of Tony Carroll and proved better than ever when second at Wolverhampton recently, beaten only by another one interesting for this level. The two pulled clear of the remainder of the field and truth be told, Bold Decision would have had his head in front in another stride. He is stepped back up to a mile here and is difficult to oppose from the same mark.

Lay
Ignatius - 18:45 Chelmsford

Ignatius wasn't disgraced at Kempton last month, but also never really threatened the main principals in what was ultimately a low-grade affair. He has never been lower in the weights than he is now, but that is not necessarily a positive, and, considering he is on a thirteen race losing streak, he is relatively easy to pass up.

Smart Stat
Gaelik Coast - 16:20 Bangor

23% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Bangor

Winning Irish pointer Gaelik Coast shaped as if in need of the run when sixth on his hurdling debut, but duly left that form behind when a smooth winner at Doncaster last month, scoring with even more in hand than the bare margin of seven lengths might suggest. He is open to further improvement and, with the timefigure backing up his recent performance, he is taken to defy a penalty and record successive victories.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Bold Decision – 16:35 Chelmsford
Lay - Ignatius – 18:45 Chelmsford
Smart Stat - Gaelik Coast – 16:20 Bangor

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Bang 7th Feb (2m Nov Hrd)

Friday 7 February, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stratagem
Stimulating Song
Gaelik Coast
Rollo
Muse Of Fire
Prince Escalus
Maisiebella
Waitonit
Sadlermor
Knocknagoshel
Winged Isle
Battletank

ChelmC 7th Feb (1m Hcap)

Friday 7 February, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bold Decision
Roca Magica
Cristal Pallas Cat
Sharp Operator
Zayriyan
Lacan
Arlecchinos Leap
Theydon Spirit
Irish Times
Nicky Baby
Musee Dorsay
Martin King
Bird To Love
Grandee Daisy
Ebony Belle
Sixth of June

ChelmC 7th Feb (1m5f Class Stks)

Friday 7 February, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ignatius
Lady Shanawell
Beau Knight
Outrath
Carvelas
Tyrsal
Dolphin Village
Cinzento
Heaven Up Here
Clubora
Black Kraken
Marshall Aid
Incus
Aleatoric

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles