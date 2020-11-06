Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 6 November

#1 Fly My Flag - Fairview R7 (13:20 GMT)

Fly My Flag has done nothing but improve since her debut on the turf track here in June, and looks the one to beat having shown herself a smart performer on an artificial surface. Herrin seems the most likely to capitalise if the selection fails to deliver.

#5 Baltic Beat - Fairview R8 (13:55 GMT)

Baltic Beat proved better than ever when opening his account at this course last month, and ran to a similar level when finishing third back here last time. He stands out on form in this field and can resume winning ways back up in trip. Perfect Pathway can also play a leading role, while Latest Craze looks best of the remainder.

#7 Lateral's Flash - Fairview R9 (14:30 GMT)

Lateral's Flash hasn't won for over a year, but she is a regular round here and ran a respectable race over this course and distance last time. This doesn't look the strongest race and she is of interest. Duchess Of State looks the most dangerous opponent.

