Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

#3 Icy Dude - Aqueduct R1 (18:30)

Icy Dude ran his best race to date when second on his latest start and can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking here. With the fifth-placed horse from that contest winning next time out, the form has a solid look to it.

#4 Freudian Fate - Aqueduct R3 (19:25)

Freudian Fate has been placed on his last three outings and can finally be rewarded for his consistency. Hot Brown just gets the vote for second place, while Kid d'Oro improved to be runner-up on his second start and should be on the premises once more.

#2 Punk Rock Princess - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Punk Rock Princess has recorded good figures on her last two starts at Charles Town and may be a spot of value to translate that to these more competitive surroundings. Main danger Rude Awaking has been running well of late and should put up a bold showing for new trainer Linda Rice.