Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

Racing in America
Timeform identify the best three bets in the US
Timeform identify the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday...

"...has recorded good figures on her last two starts..."

Timeform on Punk Rock Princess

#3 Icy Dude - Aqueduct R1 (18:30)

Icy Dude ran his best race to date when second on his latest start and can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking here. With the fifth-placed horse from that contest winning next time out, the form has a solid look to it.

#4 Freudian Fate - Aqueduct R3 (19:25)

Freudian Fate has been placed on his last three outings and can finally be rewarded for his consistency. Hot Brown just gets the vote for second place, while Kid d'Oro improved to be runner-up on his second start and should be on the premises once more.

#2 Punk Rock Princess - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Punk Rock Princess has recorded good figures on her last two starts at Charles Town and may be a spot of value to translate that to these more competitive surroundings. Main danger Rude Awaking has been running well of late and should put up a bold showing for new trainer Linda Rice.

Aque (US) 6th Mar (R1 1m Mdn Claim)

Friday 6 March, 6.30pm

John Want Revenge
Icy Dude
Hostile Witness
Judiths Cougar
Lost In Rome
Lucky E
Lightning Rob
Aque (US) 6th Mar (R3 6f Mdn)

Friday 6 March, 6.30pm

Apex Predator
Disciplanarian
Freudian Fate
Hot Brown
Bank Gala
Kid Doro
Aque (US) 6th Mar (R6 6f Claim)

Friday 6 March, 6.30pm

The Important One
Wicked Amber
Rude Awaking
Left Leaning Lucy
Wedontbelieveher
