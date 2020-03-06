To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Friday
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Fairview on Friday...

"...beaten only narrowly over C&D last time and looks to hold sound claims..."

Timeform on Teofilia

#4 Fortune Flies - Fairview R5 (12:10 GMT)

Fortune Flies struggled in listed company last time, but she is a solid operator at this sort of level and looks to have been found an excellent opportunity to get her head back in front. Madame Speaker and Chakri can battle it out for a share of the the minor money.

#2 Luna Wish - Fairview R7 (13:10 GMT)

Luna Wish has a good strike rate with five wins from 10 outings to date, including at this level as a two-year-old, and she is fancied to add to her tally after making the most of a good opportunity on the polytrack here last time. Sailing Ship could be the one to give the selection most to do.

#6 Teofilia - Fairview R10 (14:45 GMT)

Teofilia was beaten only narrowly over C&D last time and looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways if arriving in the same mood, with the pick of his form suggesting he is still very well treated. Beethoven and Varsity Bourbon are feared most.

Fair (RSA) 6th Mar (R5 1600m Plt)

Friday 6 March, 10.05am

Madame Speaker
Miss Smarty Pants
High Altar
Fortune Flies
Lady Abigail
Chakri
Mattina
Flaming Opal
Fair (RSA) 6th Mar (R7 1600m Listed)

Friday 6 March, 10.05am

Sailing Ship
Luna Wish
Brandina
Glory Days
Fleeced
Blushing Bride
Miss Jacksonville
Scarborough Fair
American Princess
Princess Kalisi
Margots Magic
Palace Queen
Calandra
World Squared
Fair (RSA) 6th Mar (R10 1200m Hcap)

Friday 6 March, 10.05am

Mio Grande
Wicked Grin
Gun Hill
Real Rascal
Varsity Bourbon
Teofilia
Tundra
Thomas Tucker
Royal Fort
Ace Of Speed
Beethoven
Forty DayS
Adios Gringo
Burnt Rock
Timeform,

