Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

#4 Fortune Flies - Fairview R5 (12:10 GMT)

Fortune Flies struggled in listed company last time, but she is a solid operator at this sort of level and looks to have been found an excellent opportunity to get her head back in front. Madame Speaker and Chakri can battle it out for a share of the the minor money.

#2 Luna Wish - Fairview R7 (13:10 GMT)

Luna Wish has a good strike rate with five wins from 10 outings to date, including at this level as a two-year-old, and she is fancied to add to her tally after making the most of a good opportunity on the polytrack here last time. Sailing Ship could be the one to give the selection most to do.

#6 Teofilia - Fairview R10 (14:45 GMT)

Teofilia was beaten only narrowly over C&D last time and looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways if arriving in the same mood, with the pick of his form suggesting he is still very well treated. Beethoven and Varsity Bourbon are feared most.

