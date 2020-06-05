To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 June

Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belmont on Friday...

"...the manner in which he drew away from his rivals at Aqueduct last time suggests he has more wins in him..."

Timeform on Amundson

#4 Amundson - Belmont R6 (20:59 BST)

This looks an interesting race and it is last-time-out winner Amundson who tops the list. He has a good record at this track, and the manner in which he drew away from his rivals at Aqueduct last time suggests he has more wins in him. Instagrand is likely to be thereabouts, while Tribecca should give it his all from the front again.

#10 Time Limit - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)

Time Limit finished a good second over this course and distance back in October, and has run creditably on dirt twice since, again finishing placed on both occasions. This race doesn't look any stronger and Time Limit is taken to deservedly resume winning ways.

#9 Mother Mother - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Mother Mother was in good form at Santa Anita earlier in the year, and shaped well on her first run for 92 days back at that track last month. She clipped heels early in the race on that occasion, but left the impression she would come on for the run. Mother Mother can get back on the up, likely at the main expense of Chalon.

Recommended bets

#4 Amundson - Belmont R6 (20:59 BST)
#10 Time Limit - Belmont (21:32 BST)
#9 Mother Mother - Belmont (22:36 BST)

Belmont (US) 5th Jun (R6 6f Allw Claim)

Friday 5 June, 8.59pm

Onemoregreattime
Mount Travers
Topper T
Amundson
Tribecca
The Right Path
Instagrand
Ready To Escape
Belmont (US) 5th Jun (R7 6f Allw)

Friday 5 June, 9.32pm

Grudge
Stretchthestory
Amos
Violent Point
Winifred J
Ancient Brown
Dancingwthdaffodls
Questeq
Queendom
Time Limit
The Important One
Appletini
Good Credence
Holmdel Park
Happy Music
Wailin Josie
Belmont (US) 5th Jun (R9 6f Stks)

Friday 5 June, 10.36pm

Last True Love
Gypsy Janie
Honey Im Good
Royal Charlotte
Piedi Bianchi
Nisha
Slimey
Chalon
Mother Mother
Pacific Gale
