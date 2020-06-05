Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 June

#4 Amundson - Belmont R6 (20:59 BST)

This looks an interesting race and it is last-time-out winner Amundson who tops the list. He has a good record at this track, and the manner in which he drew away from his rivals at Aqueduct last time suggests he has more wins in him. Instagrand is likely to be thereabouts, while Tribecca should give it his all from the front again.



#10 Time Limit - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)

Time Limit finished a good second over this course and distance back in October, and has run creditably on dirt twice since, again finishing placed on both occasions. This race doesn't look any stronger and Time Limit is taken to deservedly resume winning ways.

#9 Mother Mother - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Mother Mother was in good form at Santa Anita earlier in the year, and shaped well on her first run for 92 days back at that track last month. She clipped heels early in the race on that occasion, but left the impression she would come on for the run. Mother Mother can get back on the up, likely at the main expense of Chalon.

