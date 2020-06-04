Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 5 June

Newm 5th Jun (6f Grp3)
Friday 5 June, 2.25pm
|Brando
|Oxted
|Keystroke
|Mr Lupton
|Emaraaty Ana
|Breathtaking Look
|Green Power
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...
Back
Miss Yoda - 14:40 Lingfield
Miss Yoda overcame inexperience to make a winning start at Kempton last season and she built on that when defying a penalty at Sandown. She was no match for Max Vega when stepping up to a mile and a quarter in the Zetland Stakes but she showed improved form in defeat and, bearing in mind her stout pedigree, should appreciate this further emphasis on stamina.
Lay
Berkshire Rocco - 15:15 Lingfield
Berkshire Rocco's third behind Max Vega and Miss Yoda in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket last season is one of the best pieces of form on offer, but he faces a couple of promising, unexposed rivals in English King and King Carney, both of whom look open to greater improvement this season. English King, in particular, created a fantastic impression last season and is expected to thrive for the step up in trip, so he may have Berkshire Rocco's measure.
Smart Stat
Brando - 14:25 Newmarket
4 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Kevin Ryan has won the Abernant four times in the last decade, including twice with Brando, who is the trainer's leading contender this year. Brando wasn't at his best when bidding for the hat-trick last season, looking a bit rusty, but he showed he was still a very smart performer when runner-up in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and he has the best form on offer.
