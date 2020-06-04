Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 5 June

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Brando running at Newmarket
Brando is bidding for a third Abernant Stakes
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

Back
Miss Yoda - 14:40 Lingfield

Miss Yoda overcame inexperience to make a winning start at Kempton last season and she built on that when defying a penalty at Sandown. She was no match for Max Vega when stepping up to a mile and a quarter in the Zetland Stakes but she showed improved form in defeat and, bearing in mind her stout pedigree, should appreciate this further emphasis on stamina.

Lay
Berkshire Rocco - 15:15 Lingfield

Berkshire Rocco's third behind Max Vega and Miss Yoda in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket last season is one of the best pieces of form on offer, but he faces a couple of promising, unexposed rivals in English King and King Carney, both of whom look open to greater improvement this season. English King, in particular, created a fantastic impression last season and is expected to thrive for the step up in trip, so he may have Berkshire Rocco's measure.

Smart Stat
Brando - 14:25 Newmarket

4 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Kevin Ryan has won the Abernant four times in the last decade, including twice with Brando, who is the trainer's leading contender this year. Brando wasn't at his best when bidding for the hat-trick last season, looking a bit rusty, but he showed he was still a very smart performer when runner-up in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and he has the best form on offer.

Recommended bets

Back - Miss Yoda - 14:40 Lingfield
Lay - Berkshire Rocco - 15:15 Lingfield
Smart Stat - Brando - 14:25 Newmarket

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

