Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 5 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
Timeform select the three best bets at Donald on Friday...

"...should be able to control this race from the rail and double her career tally."

Timeform on Backpedal

#6 Floreat Pica - Donald R7 (06:30)

Floreat Pica's recent form is impressive for this race, finding only one too good in each of his last two starts. He should prove suited by this step up in trip and commands plenty of respect, with Smokin' Pierro and Protection Money the pick of the remainder.

#4 Crowley's Creek - Donald R8 (07:00)

Crowley's Creek won a class one over this distance at Moe on his latest start, taking his tally to two wins from five starts this season, and this looks the perfect opportunity for him to follow up. Knock Knock came on strong when finishing midfield on his first attempt at this trip last time and may be worth another chance, while Accreditation makes up the shortlist.

#7 Backpedal - Donald R9 (07:30)

Backpedal won her debut by eighth lengths back in September, and proved herself able to mix it with the best of her sex with a couple of respectable efforts at Group level subsequently. This represents a drop in grade for the Toronado filly, who should be able to control this race from the rail and double her career tally. Young Liam and Elderflower can make up the places.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Free form study

To celebrate the return of racing, Timeform Race Passes - the ultimate form guide - is free this week

Donl (AUS) 5th Jun (R7 2000m Hcap)

Friday 5 June, 6.30am

1. Mickey Blue Eyes
3. Smokin Pierro
4. Protection Money
5. Auroras Symphony
6. Floreat Pica
7. Open The Hatch
8. Gaucho
9. I Am The Fox
10. Moss N Bolt
11. Peace Brother
12. Janes Angel
13. In Her Honour
15. Roofraxs
16. Bonville
17. Real Finniss
18. Cash For Diamonds
Donl (AUS) 5th Jun (R8 1620m Hcap)

Friday 5 June, 7.00am

3. Nova Way
4. Cowleys Creek
6. Garimpeiro
7. Jeune Elvis
8. Knock Knock
10. Square Donut
11. Lady Delight
12. Mollys Wanted
13. Isola Comacina
15. Clap Chap
16. Dixie Built
17. Chairmans List
18. Mark The Horse
Donl (AUS) 5th Jun (R9 1000m Hcap)

Friday 5 June, 7.30am

1. Ardeeo
2. Young Liam
3. Bastyan
4. Shotgun Rosie
5. Hay Cliffy
7. Backpedal
8. Elderflower
10. Annemiek
11. Fancied
12. Perfect War
13. Glenferrie Girl
15. Melbourne Hero
17. Tempo
18. Poppys Orse
