Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 5 June

#6 Floreat Pica - Donald R7 (06:30)

Floreat Pica's recent form is impressive for this race, finding only one too good in each of his last two starts. He should prove suited by this step up in trip and commands plenty of respect, with Smokin' Pierro and Protection Money the pick of the remainder.

#4 Crowley's Creek - Donald R8 (07:00)

Crowley's Creek won a class one over this distance at Moe on his latest start, taking his tally to two wins from five starts this season, and this looks the perfect opportunity for him to follow up. Knock Knock came on strong when finishing midfield on his first attempt at this trip last time and may be worth another chance, while Accreditation makes up the shortlist.

#7 Backpedal - Donald R9 (07:30)

Backpedal won her debut by eighth lengths back in September, and proved herself able to mix it with the best of her sex with a couple of respectable efforts at Group level subsequently. This represents a drop in grade for the Toronado filly, who should be able to control this race from the rail and double her career tally. Young Liam and Elderflower can make up the places.