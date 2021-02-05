Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 5 February

#2 With Our Blessing - Fairview R5 (12:45)

With Our Blessing remains a maiden after 13 runs, but she came within a nose of opening her account at this course last month and a repeat of that effort should see her difficult to beat. Cianna herself came close to getting off the mark at this venue last time and could be the one to chase the selection home, while Absolutely Fab gets the vote for third.

#3 Santa Therese - Fairview R7 (13:55)

A winner on her debut back in July, Santa Therese didn't need to improve on her previous efforts to double her career tally at this venue last time, taking her tally to two wins from four runs, and she looks the one they all have to beat in this contest. Kiss Of Life and Eternal Hope appeal as the pick of the remainder.

#2 Bockscar - Fairview R8 (14:28)

Bockscar bounced back to his best when fourth at this venue last month, and this experienced eight-year-old looks very competitive on form. Chanisaw didn't need to be at his best when landing a second successive race here last month, and is also expected to be bang there. Exion makes up the shortlist.