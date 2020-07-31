Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 31 July

#1 King Causeway - Woodbine R4 (19:41 BST)

King Causeway has yet to hit form in two outings this year but the combination of a drop in trip and an ease in grade may seem him back to his best. Torpedo Max needs to bounce back from a poor run but will be danger if doing so, while In a Twist makes up the shortlist.

#4 Pink Lemonade - Woodbine R6 (20:51 BST)

Both the Kippy Train and Pink Lemonade were better than the result when finishing second and third last time and can battle it out again in this contest. While there shouldn't be a lot between them once more, Pink Lemonade is marginally favoured to turn the tables on her old rival over this longer distance.

#9 Doobiedoobiedoobie - Woodbine R8 (21:57 BST)

Doobiedoobiedoobie is the subject of a significant trainer upgrade in this $15k claimer, having joined the high-percentage outfit of Terry Jordan. The selection does need to prove he can handle a synthetic surface (raced only on dirt so far) but appears to have trained well over the track. Suitedconnected may emerge as the biggest threat.

