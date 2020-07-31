To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 31 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America tonight
Timeform select the three best bets from Woodbine on Friday...

"...the subject of a significant trainer upgrade in this $15k claimer..."

Timeform on Doobiedoobiedoobie

#1 King Causeway - Woodbine R4 (19:41 BST)

King Causeway has yet to hit form in two outings this year but the combination of a drop in trip and an ease in grade may seem him back to his best. Torpedo Max needs to bounce back from a poor run but will be danger if doing so, while In a Twist makes up the shortlist.

#4 Pink Lemonade - Woodbine R6 (20:51 BST)

Both the Kippy Train and Pink Lemonade were better than the result when finishing second and third last time and can battle it out again in this contest. While there shouldn't be a lot between them once more, Pink Lemonade is marginally favoured to turn the tables on her old rival over this longer distance.

#9 Doobiedoobiedoobie - Woodbine R8 (21:57 BST)

Doobiedoobiedoobie is the subject of a significant trainer upgrade in this $15k claimer, having joined the high-percentage outfit of Terry Jordan. The selection does need to prove he can handle a synthetic surface (raced only on dirt so far) but appears to have trained well over the track. Suitedconnected may emerge as the biggest threat.

Woodb (US) 31st Jul (R4 7f Claim)

Friday 31 July, 7.41pm

King Causeway
Zoomer Music
Giant Critic
Google It
Secret Path
Money Matters
One More Drift
Torpedo Max
In A Twist
Woodb (US) 31st Jul (R6 6f Claim)

Friday 31 July, 8.51pm

Legal Gump
Bel Bimbo
Ds Ben
Pink Lemonade
Silver Sheriff
Fright Night
Spring Edition
The Kippy Train
Woodb (US) 31st Jul (R8 7f Claim)

Friday 31 July, 9.57pm

Suitedconnected
Gottoknowrightnow
Firmly Grounded
Fahrenheit
Macho T
Agnelli
Victors Dynasty
Meant To Tell You
Doobiedoobiedoobie
Wave Warning
Timeform,

