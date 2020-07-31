To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 31 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Fairview on Friday...

"...a fairly useful performer on her day..."

Timeform on Blushing Bride

#9 Herrin - Fairview R7 (14:00 BST)

Herrin was impressive when winning a listed race against her own sex over this C&D last month, drawing clear to win readily by three and a half lengths. Admittedly, this is tougher now taking on the boys, but she gets a healthy weight allowance and shouldn't be underestimated if running to the same sort of level as she did last time. Global Drummer and Walls of Dubrovnik are others to consider

#5 Bell Tower - Fairview R8 (14:35 BST)

Bell Tower has been a model of consistency over the last 12 months or so, especially over this C&D, where she has won three times during that period. She also hit the frame here last time, beaten just a length into third, and there is no reason why she shouldn't give another good account in what is a slightly weaker race. Lazarus Tree is feared most ahead of Jackpot Jewel.

#1 Blushing Bride - Fairview R9 (15:05 BST)

Blushing Bride has been set some stiff tasks since getting off the mark at this venue last September, including when down the field in listed company last time. She is a fairly useful performer on her day, though, and the drop in grade here could just give her the helping hand she needs to get back to winning ways. Still Tapping and Palace Queen also merit consideration.

