Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 31 July

#1 Bastyan - Geelong R7 (06:30)

Bastyan followed up his Moonee Valley win with a solid effort at Sandown last time. That was a much stronger race than this one and he should be able to bounce back to winning ways with fully-fledged rider Billy Egan taking over in the saddle. Deep Dive couldn't justify support at Pakenham last time but didn't have things fall his way and shouldn't be too far away here, while Madlenka can pick up the pieces for third.

#1 Catadude - Geelong R8 (07:00)

Catadude confirmed the promise of his maiden win when going in again at Pakenham last time. This switch to grass should hold no fears for him and he is expected to land the hat-trick. Free Thrills narrowly missed at Pakenham last start and is certainly worth a second look, while The Browzer appeals as the pick of the remainder.

#12 Inspired Sun - Geelong R9 (07:30)

Inspired Sun failed to handle the going when down the field at Caulfield last time, but he was only narrowly denied here prior to that run and that is the effort best focusing on. These conditions should suit him better and he can take advantage of the low draw to regain the winning thread. Serengeti and Street Tough are two to look out for.