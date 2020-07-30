To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 31 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Geelong on Friday...

"...he can take advantage of the low draw to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Inspired Sun

#1 Bastyan - Geelong R7 (06:30)

Bastyan followed up his Moonee Valley win with a solid effort at Sandown last time. That was a much stronger race than this one and he should be able to bounce back to winning ways with fully-fledged rider Billy Egan taking over in the saddle. Deep Dive couldn't justify support at Pakenham last time but didn't have things fall his way and shouldn't be too far away here, while Madlenka can pick up the pieces for third.

#1 Catadude - Geelong R8 (07:00)

Catadude confirmed the promise of his maiden win when going in again at Pakenham last time. This switch to grass should hold no fears for him and he is expected to land the hat-trick. Free Thrills narrowly missed at Pakenham last start and is certainly worth a second look, while The Browzer appeals as the pick of the remainder.

#12 Inspired Sun - Geelong R9 (07:30)

Inspired Sun failed to handle the going when down the field at Caulfield last time, but he was only narrowly denied here prior to that run and that is the effort best focusing on. These conditions should suit him better and he can take advantage of the low draw to regain the winning thread. Serengeti and Street Tough are two to look out for.

Recommended bets

#1 Bastyan – Geelong R7 (06:30)
#1 Catadude – Geelong R8 (07:00)
#12 Inspired Sun – Geelong R9 (07:30)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Geel (AUS) 31st Jul (R7 1130m Hcap)

Friday 31 July, 6.30am

1. Bastyan
2. Fabians Spirit
3. Roddandtodd
4. Snows Bro
5. The Mood Im In
7. Aerovictory
8. Deep Dive
9. Benatari
10. Madlenka
12. Zizi La Fille
13. Santorini Summer
Geel (AUS) 31st Jul (R8 1130m 3yo)

Friday 31 July, 7.00am

1. Catadude
2. China Affair
3. Clifton Hill
4. Beguilement
6. The Browzer
7. Free Thrills
8. Pearl Princess
9. Hortense
10. Kingstar Amber
11. Namibia
12. Namimo
13. Mountain Ibis
14. Little Stevie
15. Pink Angel
16. Essex Skipper
17. Emerald Crown
18. Order Of Valour
Geel (AUS) 31st Jul (R9 1330m Hcap)

Friday 31 July, 7.30am

1. Reine Happy
2. Street Tough
3. Santelmo Fuego
4. Honeywine
5. Sabotage
7. Hasslefree
8. Deadly Sins
9. Billy Mav
10. Serengeti
11. Power Boom
12. Inspired Sun
13. Howling Wolf
Timeform,

