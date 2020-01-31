Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 31 January

#2 The Goddess Lyssa - Tampa Bay R1 (17:45)

The Goddess Lyssa made an impressive winning debut in maiden claiming company at this track earlier in the month and is taken to follow up in this better contest. Bridge Dancer can provide the main threat, while Solid as a Rock can also run well.

#4 Spring Up - Tampa Bay R3 (18:46)

Spring Up showed improved form when third at this track last time and can build on that in this slightly lesser race. Indian Gulch is in good form and rates the biggest danger, while My Cowboy can take third place.

#4 Twocubanbrothersu - Tampa Bay R5 (19:46)

Twocubanbrothersu has posted good speed figures on two of his last three outings and looks the one to be with in this allowance optional claimer. Hid the Demon can make the places, as can Pudding, who was a good second last time.