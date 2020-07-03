Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 3 July

Woodb (US) 3rd Jul (R1 7f Claim)Show Hide
Friday 3 July, 6.00pm
Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine on Friday...
"...sets a fair standard on form and should take all the beating."
Timeform on Red Queen's Court
#3 Gizmo Flash- Woodbine R1 (18:00)
Gizmo Flash probably needed her comeback run when well held here last month and should move forward with that under her belt. A two-time winner at this track at the end of last year, a return to that sort of form should see her back in the winner's circle.
#4 Heart Rush - Woodbine R4 (19:33)
Heart Rush was admirably consistent last season, not out of the places in seven starts, and should put up a bold showing on her return from a 299-day layoff. Martin Drexler's mare has run well fresh in the past, so the lack of a recent outing shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience.
#1 Red Queen's Court - Woodbine R5 (20:10)
Despite being more exposed than a few in this maiden, Red Queen's Court sets a fair standard on form and should take all the beating. Cedar Valley put up a better effort last time but has work to do with the selection, while the unexposed Pastel Emily is worth keeping an eye on.
