Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 3 July

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine on Friday...

"...sets a fair standard on form and should take all the beating."

Timeform on Red Queen's Court

#3 Gizmo Flash- Woodbine R1 (18:00)

Gizmo Flash probably needed her comeback run when well held here last month and should move forward with that under her belt. A two-time winner at this track at the end of last year, a return to that sort of form should see her back in the winner's circle.

#4 Heart Rush - Woodbine R4 (19:33)

Heart Rush was admirably consistent last season, not out of the places in seven starts, and should put up a bold showing on her return from a 299-day layoff. Martin Drexler's mare has run well fresh in the past, so the lack of a recent outing shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience.

#1 Red Queen's Court - Woodbine R5 (20:10)

Despite being more exposed than a few in this maiden, Red Queen's Court sets a fair standard on form and should take all the beating. Cedar Valley put up a better effort last time but has work to do with the selection, while the unexposed Pastel Emily is worth keeping an eye on.

Recommended bets

#3 Gizmo Flash– Woodbine R1 (18:00)
#4 Heart Rush – Woodbine R4 (19:33)
#1 Red Queen’s Court – Woodbine R5 (20:10)

Woodb (US) 3rd Jul (R1 7f Claim)

Friday 3 July, 6.00pm

Dads Missy
Five Days In May
Gizmo Flash
La Paquita
Bossalina
Toy Show
Woodb (US) 3rd Jul (R4 5f Claim)

Friday 3 July, 7.33pm

Readys Princess
Rose Ring
Rosiejewel Dancer
Heart Rush
Bonnie Scot
Warning Belle
Black Sage
Freshieintheforest
Toughing It Out
J M R Bold Vision
Woodb (US) 3rd Jul (R5 6f Mdn)

Friday 3 July, 8.10pm

Red Queens Court
Simply A Zoomer
Parable
Pastel Emily
Capture The Moment
Lost Corsage
Cedar Valley
Sky Dragon
Timeform,

