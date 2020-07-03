To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 3 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Friday
Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...should strip fitter for that outing and is taken to bounce back to winning ways..."

Timeform on Rock Aloe

#1 Rock Aloe - Fairview R7 (14:30)

Rock Aloe racked up a hat-trick of victories at this venue towards the back end of last year and finished a good fifth in a minor event here on his reappearance last month. He should strip fitter for that outing and is taken to bounce back to winning ways now stepped up in trip. Blushing Bride can prove next best, while American Princess, who finished ahead of the selection last time, also demands a second look.

#4 American Landing - Fairview R8 (15:05)

American Landing has been knocking on the door since the turn of the year, finding only one too good in each of his last three races, and though he was unable to justify market support last time, he could be worth chancing to turn the tables on the reopposing Earth Hour. Bold Viking is a three-time winner at this course and may prove the pick of the remainder.

#14 Chipofftheoldblock - Fairview R9 (15:45)

Chipofftheoldblock was below form when fifth in a course-and-distance handicap last month, but he has fallen dramatically through the weights of late (now 6 lb lower than his last winning mark), and has a decent chance on the pick of his form. Streetfighting Man and Sherwood Forest are both on long losing runs but may be able to make their presence felt.

Recommended bets

#1 Rock Aloe – Fairview R7 (14:30)
#4 American Landing – Fairview R8 (15:05)
#14 Chipofftheoldblock – Fairview R9 (15:45)

Fair (RSA) 3rd Jul (R7 2400m Listed)

Friday 3 July, 2.35pm

Rock Aloe
Bhaltair
August Leaves
Bold Strike
Impressive Master
Ice Baron
American Princess
Calandra
Blushing Bride
Miss La Dee Da
Fair (RSA) 3rd Jul (R8 1600m Stks)

Friday 3 July, 3.05pm

National Park
Legal Eagle
Earth Hour
American Landing
Mangrove
Bold Viking
Paper Town
Masterful
Fair (RSA) 3rd Jul (R9 1600m Hcap)

Friday 3 July, 3.45pm

Mio Grande
Cumberland
Sunday Falls
Apollo Rock
Maldives
Bengal Crimson
Ninjinskys Son
Big Fish
Quest
Reconnaissance
Humour Me
Streetfighting Man
Chipofftheoldblok
Sherwood Forest
Timeform,

