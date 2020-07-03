Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 3 July

#1 Rock Aloe - Fairview R7 (14:30)

Rock Aloe racked up a hat-trick of victories at this venue towards the back end of last year and finished a good fifth in a minor event here on his reappearance last month. He should strip fitter for that outing and is taken to bounce back to winning ways now stepped up in trip. Blushing Bride can prove next best, while American Princess, who finished ahead of the selection last time, also demands a second look.

#4 American Landing - Fairview R8 (15:05)

American Landing has been knocking on the door since the turn of the year, finding only one too good in each of his last three races, and though he was unable to justify market support last time, he could be worth chancing to turn the tables on the reopposing Earth Hour. Bold Viking is a three-time winner at this course and may prove the pick of the remainder.

#14 Chipofftheoldblock - Fairview R9 (15:45)

Chipofftheoldblock was below form when fifth in a course-and-distance handicap last month, but he has fallen dramatically through the weights of late (now 6 lb lower than his last winning mark), and has a decent chance on the pick of his form. Streetfighting Man and Sherwood Forest are both on long losing runs but may be able to make their presence felt.