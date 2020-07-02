To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 3 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Bendigo on Friday...

"...holds excellent claims to maintain his unbeaten record in this line up."

Timeform on Sapphire Crown

#12 Stretto - Bendigo R7 (06:30)

Stretto's recent form is hard to fault here, winning once and twice finishing runner-up in his last three races, including when putting up a big effort from wide at Ballarat last month, beaten a length-and-a-half. He should be at the peak of his fitness now, and with Matt Cumani's stable in top form at present, he looks the one they all have to beat. It'sayesfromme and Lord Of Darkness look the pick of the remainder.

#12 La Lucciola - Bendigo R8 (07:00)

La Lucciola was an easy winner first up in a Sandown maiden back in November before arguably doing too much too soon when well beaten at the same venue the following month. She has been off the track for 205 days, but has gone well fresh in the past, and with this drop back in trip likely to suit, a bold showing is certainly expected. Nebaraz is another likely to go well, while Harlem Blues makes up the shortlist.

#6 Sapphire Crown - Bendigo R9 (07:30)

Sapphire Crown made an encouraging start to his career when opening his account at the first time of asking a Werribee in May. He is a promising type open to plenty of improvement, and given he has the speed to overcome an unfavourable draw, he holds excellent claims to maintain his unbeaten record in this line up. Hidden Charm also rates among the top chances here, while Zoupino looks a solid each-way option.

Recommended bets

#12 Stretto – Bendigo R7 (06:30)
#12 La Lucciola – Bendigo R8 (07:00)
#6 Sapphire Crown – Bendigo R9 (07:30)

Bend (AUS) 3rd Jul (R7 1600m Hcap)

Friday 3 July, 6.30am

1. Extreme Torque
2. Itsayesfromme
4. Lord Of Darkness
5. Ambush Alley
6. Not Alone
7. Rexmont
9. Emperor Selassie
10. Jenkins
11. Vinaceous
12. Stretto
13. Necessitas
14. Cash For Diamonds
15. American Flyer
16. Gettysburg Address
17. Gregorian Chant
18. Earl Of Kendal
19. Really Swish
20. Buchan Hoaks
Bend (AUS) 3rd Jul (R8 1100m Hcap)

Friday 3 July, 7.00am

1. Almas
2. Jittery Jack
3. Forbid Me Not
4. Rossman
5. Aerovictory
6. Nebaraz
7. Cowboy
9. Pay Your Dues
11. Areyoulistening
12. La Lucciola
13. Splendid Isolation
15. Off Peak
16. Dry Biscuit
17. Banja Luka
18. Uptown Lola
Bend (AUS) 3rd Jul (R9 1100m Hcap)

Friday 3 July, 7.30am

2. Medieval Miss
3. Roddandtodd
4. Wind Force
5. Booze Free
6. Sapphire Crown
7. Credible Witness
8. Geneva Diva
11. Youl Thrashem
13. St Hilarion
14. Hidden Charm
15. Zoupino
16. A Good Move
17. Atunnah Courage
18. Doves Cry
Timeform,

