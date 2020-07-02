Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 3 July

#12 Stretto - Bendigo R7 (06:30)

Stretto's recent form is hard to fault here, winning once and twice finishing runner-up in his last three races, including when putting up a big effort from wide at Ballarat last month, beaten a length-and-a-half. He should be at the peak of his fitness now, and with Matt Cumani's stable in top form at present, he looks the one they all have to beat. It'sayesfromme and Lord Of Darkness look the pick of the remainder.

#12 La Lucciola - Bendigo R8 (07:00)

La Lucciola was an easy winner first up in a Sandown maiden back in November before arguably doing too much too soon when well beaten at the same venue the following month. She has been off the track for 205 days, but has gone well fresh in the past, and with this drop back in trip likely to suit, a bold showing is certainly expected. Nebaraz is another likely to go well, while Harlem Blues makes up the shortlist.

#6 Sapphire Crown - Bendigo R9 (07:30)

Sapphire Crown made an encouraging start to his career when opening his account at the first time of asking a Werribee in May. He is a promising type open to plenty of improvement, and given he has the speed to overcome an unfavourable draw, he holds excellent claims to maintain his unbeaten record in this line up. Hidden Charm also rates among the top chances here, while Zoupino looks a solid each-way option.